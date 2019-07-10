Ariana and the Rose brings the Light + Space show to Brooklyn

Ariana and The Rose is bringing back her famous Light + Space show, which is set to take place on July 18 in Brooklyn. The show is part concert, underground art show, intergalactic sci-fi film, and part glitter party.

Ariana from Ariana and the Rose told Metro that the main reason why she wanted to create this experience was because she “wanted an immersive event that bridged music.” It took her about a year to create, design, and develop the show.

She also spoke with Metro about the inspiration behind the show, and she said she was inspired by the dance music of the 70s and 80s which played in clubs and got people dancing and she wanted to bring that back. She wanted to make something that “surrounded audiences” and gave them an experience instead of a typical concert or theater show. She explained that “I’m not trying to tell a story, I’m trying to convey an entire world, an experience.”

Additionally, she added that it is called the Light + Space show because she was inspired by 1970s light and space movement, started by James Turrell. She loved his work because “He made light that felt tangible in a room and you would never see where it was coming from,” She hopes that the Light + Space show will have the same kind of experience for attendees.

Ariana and the Rose isn’t the only performer at this event; she joins a group of otherworldly interactive actors in a memorable performance. The show will also feature a DJ set by Mazurbate, and special guest Spencer Ludwig. It will be hosted by Amanda Lepore, CT Hedden, and Zero Waste Daniel.

Although the show occurred previously, Ariana wants to make sure attendees have a different experience every time they attend. This year, the show will feature an aura photographer who will take photos of attendees, and there will also be an interactive glitter bar with Lemonhead LA. From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will also be an open bar from Sailor Jerry + Brockmans Gin.

She hopes that the Light + Space show will become one of those unforgettable New York City nights for locals and tourists alike.

For tickets to see the show, check out this website. The show takes place on July 18 at 8 p.m. at 3 Dollar Bill, located at 260 Meserole Street in Brooklyn. Although it is encouraged to order your ticket in advance, there will be tickets available at the door.