Banksy returns to NYC — what does his new work mean?

Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy has returned to New York City, this time a rat in a clock. Is it a shoutout to the rat race or something more?

As artworks go, a rat on a clock wouldn't attract attention from most New Yorkers — that's of course before we got confirmation that it's a Banksy.

First reported by Pix 11, the new work at 14th Street and Sixth Avenue on the facade of an old bank slated for demolition has indeed been confirmed on the impressively still anonymous artist's Instagram.

Is it part of another residency like in 2013, when Banksy spent the entire month of October sprinkling works around the boroughs every single day? The artist's reps told Pix 11 "stand by."

Now that we know the piece is really by Banksy, the question is what does it mean?

The obvious reference is to the rat race of life in New York City, where we all have to run in place just to survive. Though these days, the same can be said for keeping up with all the many scandals piling up on the Trump administration — perhaps a wink that time might finally be running out?

Or does the rat represent the city itself, put on a clock as a statement about the extinction of the five boroughs as we faces very real problems both long-term — rising sea levels because of climate change — and short-term in the MTA's mounting problems in keeping the subways running.

Or is it merely a lament for the New York City rat, the truest New Yorker (save, perhaps, the pigeon) that is nonetheless maligned by human colonizers and hunted by methods cruel and "more humane"?

Whatever it is, New York is officially back on Banksy Watch. And your eyes had better be keen, as Banksy's countrymen (presumably) would say.

As an Upper East Side resident, I'm particularly keyed up for Banksy's return. As part of the artist's New York City residency in the fall of 2013, he set up a table among the many artists on the tourist-heavy stretch of Fifth Avenue from the bottom of Central Park to the Met Museum.

The salesman — or even Banksy himself, who knows! — sold the art without confirming the works were authentic Banksys for as little as $30 per painting, thanks to one woman's ruthless haggling. He sold just six works for $420 that The Guardian estimated to be worth $195,000.

A painting he hijacked, then re-gifted (with his own modifications) to the charity organization Housing Works ended up selling for $615,000. Constant vigilance, people!

Welcome back, Banksy. The city is more exciting with you in it.