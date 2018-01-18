Find your zen for free next week aboard NYC's first meditation bus

Be Time bus, a meditation studio on wheels, launches next week with free classes for New Yorkers.

Looking for your chill? Maybe you can find it on a bus.

No, we're not talking about the MTA. On Monday, NYC’s first mobile meditation studio will park at Madison Square Park. Step inside the Be Time bus, otherwise a drab, black vehicle, and you’ll enter into a psychedelic space tricked out with LED lights, a glowing orb and enough cushions to accomodate ten students at a time.

To celebrate its launch next week, Be Time is offering free 30-minute meditation sessions Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Check @BeTimePractice on Twitter and Instagram for location updates.

Be Time is the brainchild of Carla Hammond. The entrepreneur and avid om-seeker worked in nonprofits and startups for years, but it wasn’t until she gave birth to twins that she got the idea for the company.

“My [meditation] practice at home got a little complicated,” Hammond recalls. “I wanted a space that was clean, cozy, comfy, where I could go at least once a week and do my thing.”

At the time, popular meditation studios like MNDFL and Inscape hadn’t yet opened. Be Time joins that roster and, ideally, will make the practice even more accessible by literally bringing classes to New Yorkers, Hammond hopes. It’s like a taco truck, but instead of a savory snack, you get a dose of mindfulness.

Every week, the bus switch up its locations to make it convenient for harried urbanites across the city. While there’s only one Be Time bus so far, Hammond plans to add more vehicles and expand the routes.

The idea is that you'll be able to duck out of work, or an otherwise stressful situation, and onto the closest bus for a quick mental reset. New Yorkers can "book a cushion" with Be Time on the Zingfit app; walkin-ins are first-come, first-served.

Following the launch, 30-minute classes will cost $10 for first-timers. After that, it's $22/class, with 5-class packages for $99, 10 for $190. Hammond plans to make the bus available for corporate bookings and private parties. Mindful bachelorette, anyone?

Find more information at betimepractice.com.