Try all-New York beers under the palms at Winter Biergarten

February always brings the best week for beer lovers in New York with NYC Beer Week, but the celebration goes on for much longer — and in a winter-proof setting, too — at Brookfield Place.

For four Thursdays beginning Feb. 21, Lower Manhattan’s indoor all-season Winter Garden is transforming into the Winter Biergarten for the Best Brews of New York festival, showcasing 15 of the best breweries not just in New York City but the whole state.

From 4-9 p.m. each day, brewers will set up booths among the garden’s palm trees to chat about their beers and offer full pours at $8, or get a tasting flight of all five for $12 — all beer sales benefit Habitat for Humanity. Food will also be available for purchase from a different guest restaurant each week.

The first three sessions will showcase beers from upstate breweries, Long Island and New York City respectively. Visitors will choose their favorite brew at each session, with the top five invited back for the final session on March 14 to claim the title of Best Brew.

Entry to the festival is free, though you must be over 21. Best Beers of New York takes place at 230 Vesey St. on Feb. 21, 28, March 7 and 14; for more information, visit bfplny.com.

Here’s the full schedule:

Feb. 21: Upstate New York

Captain Lawrence Brewing Company (Elmsford)

Southern Tier Brewing Company (Lakewood)

Peekskill Brewery (Peekskill)

Catskill Brewery (Catskill)

Empire Brewing Company (Syracuse)

Food: Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

Feb. 28: Long Island

Barrier Brewing Co. (Oceanside)

Blue Point Brewery (Patchogue)

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. (Greenport)

Oyster Bay Brewing Company (Oyster Bay)

Montauk Brewing Company (Montauk)

Food: Fuku

March 7: New York City

Coney Island Brewery (Brooklyn)

Harlem Brewing Company (Harlem)

Mikkeller (Queens)

Sixpoint (Brooklyn)

The Bronx Brewery (Bronx)

Food: Parm