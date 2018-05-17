Best fish and chips in New York City you can order while you watch the royal wedding

So you’re all set to watch Prince Harry’s wedding this Saturday, but something’s missing. Sure, you could brew yourself a nice hot mug of English breakfast — after all, the coverage does kick off bright and early at 4:00 a.m. EST — but there are more delicious ways to ring in the royal wedding. How about the best fish and chips in New York City?

If watching the royal wedding online isn’t the perfect excuse to shake up your typical brunch routine, we don’t know what is. But we do know that the golden and flaky exterior of the fish is delicious any time of day — and no one will turn down a good reason to eat chips (read: French fries) for breakfast. That’s why we teamed up with Seamless to find you the very best fish and chips in New York City that you can get delivered. You won’t miss a moment of the royal wedding coverage or ceremony, but you’ll get a little taste of the celebrations across the Pond.

Worried about that wonderfully crunchy batter on your fish? Don’t be! In order to earn the title of best fish and chips in New York City, these places had to get high marks not only in quality of food but also in delivery: how quickly the food arrived and how well it made it through the journey. That means steaming hot fish and chips on the big day.

Make sure you have the Seamless app, available for Android and iOS, then looks up these contenders for best fish and chips in New York City.

Best fish and chips in New York City on Seamless

After digging through their data, Seamless found the fish and chip spot that earned the most fans for their food and delivery. Bookmark it now to pull out whenever you have a hankering for British food, and treat yourself to the classic fish and chip combo as you tune in to the royal wedding.

House of Seafood Express

429 Lenox Ave

(646) 892-9636

Sure, they take the award for best fish and chips in New York City, but if you’re a seafood fan, you’ll find plenty of items to drool over on their menu. There are several variations of the classic fish and chip combo available here, but rest assured that no matter which one you pick, “the food is amazing,” as one diner put it, and “was delivered on time and was piping hot.”





Runners up for best fish and chips in New York City

OK, not everyone is going to live in the delivery zone of the top spot for the best fish and chips in New York City, but that doesn’t mean you’re getting subpar snacks. These restaurants fought hard for that top spot, earning scores just a hair behind House of Seafood Express, so you can trust they’ll still give you the royal treatment.

Bed-Stuy Fish Fry

827 Nostrand Ave

(347) 442-0050

You won’t find one option that reads “fish and chips” here because they do it all. In addition to classic white fish options, you can get shrimp and chips as well as salmon and chips if you’re into that sort of thing. Pick up a Fish, Shrimp and Chips Combo if you want a little bit of it all. You find mushy peas on the menu, but you will get food that’s “very good” and piping hot, as multiple top reviewers mentioned in their comments. One person even said they “order from them (or sister store) at least once/month.”

A Taste of Seafood Express

2530 Frederick Douglas Blvd

(212) 866-0275

File this under best fish and chips in New York City when you’re especially hungry. The combos offer plenty of perfectly battered seafood paired with chips and an additional side. You’ll even find less common seafood treasures on their menu, like catfish and scallops. “Everything was amazing,” one reviewer raved, but she was far from alone. The diners had a chorus of compliments for this spot, saying it’s “very great tasting food,” “the food from this place is exceptional” and “the food was hot and fresh.”

Sea Wolf

19 Wyckoff Ave

(718) 366-3272

This shop does the British staple the way only a restaurant in Brooklyn can, sustainably. Feel good about your order and the environment as you chow down on their fish and chips made with sustainably sourced cod. We doubt we could say it better than this reviewer, who wrote: “Can’t emphasize how good the fish and chips were. I was worried because of delivery but it was just as good as having it made fresh in the restaurant.” And if that didn’t win you over, another gushed, “Finally some top notch seafood that delivers to my area.”

Lobster Joint Greenpoint

1073 Manhattan Ave

(718) 684-9681

“I always give LJ 5 out of 5; food is always hot, fresh, delicious - delivery always on time OR EARLY,” one top review gushed about this place, also dubbing their food “perfect.” The fish and chips here are beer-battered, meaning you get a touch of bitterness from the beer to balance out the sweet, flaky fish inside. Again, no traditional mushy peas here, but you will get tartar and lemon to round out the flavor.

Best spots for British food in NYC on Seamless

Still haven’t gotten your fix of traditional British flavor? Or maybe you’re just not a fish fan. Don’t fret, we had Seamless pull data on the top places for British food in NYC that you can also get delivered to your door when you’re trying to tune into the royal wedding. Scan through their menus and enjoy struggling to choose between British delicacies from shepherd’s pie to sticky toffee pudding, scones with clotted cream to Welsh rarebit.

The Atlantic Chip Shop

129 Atlantic Ave

(718) 304-5311

Say ‘hello to Welsh rarebit — aged cabot cheddar mixed with egg yolk, mustard and cream on a slice of bread and baked — and Scotch eggs from this restaurant that also boasts four different version of shepherd’s pie. Hope you’re seriously hungry.

The Spotted Dog

1154 1st Ave

(929) 342-0808

Classic pub favorites like buffalo wings and a juicy house burger stand side-by-side on this restaurant’s menu with fish and chips and an Irish burrito, featuring a generous helping of Guinness braised brisket filling.

Snowdonia

34-55 32nd St

(347) 730-5783

Yes, the shepherd’s pie, fish and chips and Welsh rarebit all look fantastic — they even offer rarebit dogs, tempura battered dogs with rarebit and spicy bacon — but you need to save room for something sweet. We’re talking about the sticky toffee bread pudding.