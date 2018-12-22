The Best New Year's Eve 2018 Parties in NYC for Every Budget

It's been a tough year, so at least sending off 2018 can be a good time. We've rounded up the best New Year's Eve 2018 parties in NYC, from free fireworks and carousel rides on Coney Island to black-tie Great Gatsby affairs and a 27-hour dance party.

Cityfox Odyssey

Who wants to party for just one night when you can make it last for 27 hours? The Cityfox Odyssey starts on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1. Taking over an entire city block, the New Year’s Eve festival at Avant Gardner (transformed into an indoor experience) will have four stages featuring non-stop dance beats by Adriatique, Jamie Jones, SBTH, WhoMadeWho and tons more. $100, 140 Stewart Ave., Brooklyn, residentadvisor.net

A Portal to Tomorrow

What used to be the decadent theater Diamond Horseshoe is now concert venue Sony Hall. But for one night, the atmosphere returns to that 1940s glamour blending nightlife and fantasy with DJs, theatrical performers and a strictly impressive dress code, plus a five-hour premium open bar. $109 and up, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 235 W. 46th St., eventbrite.com

Brooklyn Cider House

Bushwick’s Basque cider haven Brooklyn Cider House has the best unlimited drinking deal of New Year’s 2018: $25 for unlimited cider catching starting at 10 p.m. If you’d like to supplement that with a five-course menu including grilled ribeye, it’s $69. 1100 Flushing Ave., Bushwick, reserve at 347-295-0308, brooklynciderhouse.com

Coney Island

Head south to the Coney Island Boardwalk for a free spin around the B&B Carousel, a talent show open to anyone willing to get onstage for karaoke, and live music. And while there will be fireworks, you’ll also be treated to the Parachute Jump drop. 9 p.m.-late, Boardwalk and West 19th Street, allianceforconeyisland.org

The King’s Winter Masquerade

For decadence in entertainment and attendees, no one puts on a better party than the home of Sleep No More. Head to the McKittrick Hotel in nothing less than your finest gold, silver and black attire for live performances and open bar all night fit for a king, with dozens of rooms hiding performances, art installations, jazz lounges, jam bands and more. $225-$400, 530 W. 27th St., events.mckittrickhotel.com

New Year’s on the Water

Close out 2018 at Cecconi's Dumbo at a Great Gatsby feast and party, complete with a jazz band, 1920s themed décor and a complimentary Le Grand Fizz cocktail. The five-course, prix fixe menu will get you to midnight, when you’ll be treated to a champagne toast. $175, 55 Water St., Brooklyn, cecconisdumbo.com

Clinton Hall

It’s still gonna be Christmas on the outdoor patio at Clinton Hall’s newest outpost in Williamsburg, for those of you looking to extend the festive season. Ring in the New Year with a premium open bar all night a champagne at midnight, plus party favors for everyone. The ball drop will be livestreamed throughout the bar, with food available a la carte. $75, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 247 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve at Caroline’s

Laugh your way into 2019 at Times Square comedy club Caroline’s. Performances by Alex Edelman, Derek Gaines, Stavros Halkias, Kevin Iso and Yamaneika Saunders will help shake off what’s been a truly dismal year, plus an a la carte menu and live screening of the ball drop on a 10-foot screen at midnight (or step outside onto Broadway and try to catch a glimpse). Stay for the dancing with a DJ and party favors. $90 plus a two-drink minimum, 10 p.m., 1626 Broadway, carolines.com

New Year’s Eve Luau

Go tiki in the middle of winter at The Polynesian and escape to paradise at a luau-themed bash with an all-night open bar, traditional Hawaiian-style buffet and passed hors d’oeuvres including roasted pig and coconut shrimp. Keeping spirits bright will be hula dancers with festive Hawaiian leis for all, champagne at midnight and live music. Beach attire encouraged! $125, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 400 W. 42nd St., Tock

Emperor’s Party

Chef Simone Tong has had an incredible year with the success of her Little Tong Noodle Shop, and she’s throwing a party infused with Chinese traditions to ring in the new year. Welcome the Year of the Pig with Yunnan-inspired favorites served all night and traditional Chinese celebration dishes, live music and free-flowing beer, wine, sake and specialty cocktails, plus Champagne at midnight. $108, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., 177 First Ave., littletong.com

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show

Catch the party in Central Park from The Roof at the Viceroy hotel. Enjoy great views of the fireworks over the park, plus a live DJ, passed appetizers and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $85 just for the rooftop party, or add dinner at Kingside downstairs starting at $125. 9 p.m.-4 a.m., 124 W. 57th St., nightout.com

Star-Crossed: A Celestial Soirée

Kiss 2018 goodbye at Brooklyn Winery with an enchanted evening of surprises. Transformed into four unique rooms, you’ll experience worlds of earth, fire, water and air, plus an all-night open bar including liquor and beer and passed hors d’oeuvres. Your most festive cocktail attire is requested. $150, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., store.bkwinery.com

Marriott Marquis New Year’s Eve

The Giants’ Rashad Jennings host the Marriott Marquis’ third annual party in Times Square, with VIP views of the ball drop. It may be cold outside, but the action in the Broadway Lounge on the hotel’s eighth and ninth floors is hot, with a lux dinner buffet and premium open bar, with concerts by Robin Thicke, Aliana Lohan and more. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., 1535 Broadway, $500-$5,000, marquisnewyearseve.com

David Guetta

Light & Life closes out its 2018 party series with electronic music icon David Guetta, who just dropped a new album, debuting his new identity as Jack Back. The immersive, festival-style atmosphere lets the French DJ loose for a night of underground house and timeless hits. $109 and up, 9 p.m. to late, 63 Flushing Ave., Building 28, Brooklyn, tixr.com

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Celebrate Mardi Gras a little early at DROM in the East Village. New Orleans jazz by The Gotham Kings featuring trumpeter Alphonso Horne accompanies burlesque, circus and sideshow acts. Photographer Ilya Popenko will even snap a free professional pic of your night. All tickets include a free Champagne Bar from 8-9 p.m. and a midnight toast. $35-$195, 8 p.m.-4 a.m., dromnyc.com

Westlight

Catch any fireworks going off in the city from Williamsburg’s swankiest rooftop bar, Westlight in The William Vale hotel. A premium open bar goes until 1 a.m., plus canapés, live music by the Borough Boys and a champagne toast at midnight. Don’t want to try getting home after all the fun? Get 10% off tickets to the soiree with any reservation. 9 p.m.-4 a.m., 111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn, $250 GA, more for table reservations, eventbrite.com

The Way Station

Usually a home for nerds and alternative music, The Way Station is taking another approach to New Year’s Eve: an intimate burlesque show. Longtime presenter Doc Wasabassco brings some of the finest performers in Brooklyn including Nasty Canasta, Amuse Bouche, Rex Halligan and more, with a champagne toast at midnight and a bagel brunch at 1 a.m. to start your New Year off right. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 683 Washington Ave., Brooklyn, $42, thewaystationbk.com