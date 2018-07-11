Best things to do in New York City this weekend, July 12-15

The final nights of Manhattanhenge 2018, free outdoor movies with booze, a Bulletproof Coffee pop-up and more things to do in New York City this weekend.

The final nights of Manhattanhenge 2018, free outdoor movies with booze, a Bulletproof Coffee pop-up and more things to do in New York City this weekend.

Free outdoor movies with booze

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s annual free screening series Movies with a View on the waterfront with the Manhattan skyline as your backdrop is back every Thursday through August. This year’s theme is She Talks, She Directs, She Spins, with female speakers (from comedians to politicians) and DJs accompanying women-directed films. Smorgasburg vendors will sell food, plus wine and beer, alongside movies starting with Desperately Seeking Susan. July 12-Aug. 30, 6 p.m., Harbor View Lawn, Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park, free, brooklynbridgepark.org

Your last chance at Manhattanhenge 2018

Twice a year, you have a chance at Instagram glory as the sunset lines up with Manhattan’s street grid, creating a phenomenon that literally stops traffic. Your final chance to capture Manhattanhenge 2018 is Thursday, July 12 at 8:20 p.m. and Friday, July 13 at 8:21 p.m. A cloudless sunset is expected on Thursday! Your best places to watch are at 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets. After the show on Thursday only, a bunch of Midtown bars and restaurants will have specials from 8-10 p.m.

Try the Bulletproof life

Bulletproof coffee may have started out by urging you to put butter in your coffee to, they claim, improve brain function. Since then, Bulletproof has become an entire “lifestyle experience” that you can, err, experience at their pop-up shop opening Thursday. Dubbed as a "human upgrade facility dedicated to biohacking,” the store includes an oxygen bar and a “garden” of whole body vibration plates, plus wellness events like yoga and guided meditation. July 12-Aug. 3, 83 Mercer St. in SoHo, free

Get to know miso

Miso is one of the most complex flavors in Japanese cooking. Get to know the ubiquitous ingredient at The Multitudes of Miso at Brooklyn’s Museum of Food and Drink. Maiko Kyogoku and Emily Yuen, the respective owner and executive chef of Bessou, explain how miso is made, how it varies by region, and its flavor profiles — plus tastings, of course. July 12, 6:30 p.m., 62 Bayard St., Brooklyn, $20, mofad.org

See just how funny women can be

Can women even be funny? Satirical female magazine Reductress continues to answer this rhetorical question off the page, onstage, with a new monthly comedy show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Hell’s Kitchen. ”Haha, Wow!”is hosted by Nicole Silverberg and stars a rotating cast of top female comedians from across the city who tackle the hilarious themes of female empowerment, body positivity and tips for having the great sex you deserve. July 12, 8 p.m., UCBT Hell’s Kitchen, 555 W. 42nd St., $9, hellskitchen.ucbtheatre.com

Cocktails and dancing in the name of France

Celebrate French independence at NYC’s official Bastille Day Ball at Club 404. Held by the Committee of French-Speaking Societies, and blessed by the Ambassador of France to the U.S., it’s about as authentic as you can get without a passport. You’ll enjoy themed snacks and a cash bar, raffling off a trip to Paris, and dancing to Chloe Perrier and the French Heart Jazz Band, as well as DJ Olivier Meiji. VIPs get reserved seating, a full buffet and an open bar. July 13, 6 p.m.-midnight, Club 404, 404 10th Ave., $30-$135, bastilledayball.org

Pee-Wee with a milkshake

Revisit a disturbing childhood classic that surely made an impact on any millennial lucky enough to catch it when it premiered in 1985: Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, starring Paul Reubens, will get a special one-time screening in 35mm at Alamo Drafthouse this Thursday. Accompanying Tim Burton’s genre-buster about a determined bike vigilante is a themed menu suitable for the manchild inside us all; it includes the notorious Mr. Breakfast and a Drive-In Milkshake. July 14, Noon, Alamo Drafthouse, 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, $35, drafthouse.com

Visit Africa in Harlem

Harlem hosts its annual street festival celebrating the best of Africa this Saturday with a day full of food, music and fashion. Go Africa Harlem! will feature eight grills with traditional tastes from across the continent, as well as two stages with performers including Sekouba Bolomba, Afrikan Kartel, Ashe Jam Band, Noli Spy Ypsilon and DJ Birane. The festival supports development among the African and Caribbean diaspora. July 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 116th Street btwn. Seventh and Eighth Aves., free, goafricaharlem.org

No man is an island, but Manhattan is

Learn about the ecosystems that literally keep Manhattan afloat with City of Water Day, which combines fun and educational activities for all ages entirely free, this Saturday, at the South Street Seaport. Spanning topics from health and wellness to conservation, activities include free boat tours on the East River, live music and stage performances, face-painting, food vendors, hands-on craft booths, fishing lessons and even a life-size cardboard kayak race. July 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pier 17, South Street, free, waterfrontalliance.org

A day-long feast of Asian cuisine

They say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach — and that’s the approach of the Happy Family Night Market, a daylong fest celebrating Asian-American culture through food. However, you won’t just find the typical rows of vendors selling authentic cuisines and packaged snacks this weekend; there’s definitely that, but also films, panels, art, music and more. You can attend during the day, or just pop in for the late-night karaoke after-party hosted by Bubble_T. July 14, 1:30 p.m.-4 a.m., 99 Scott, 99 Scott Ave., Brooklyn, $7-$22, happyfamilymkt.com

Shop up-and-coming indie products

Support some of the city’s most innovative young artists and artisans this weekend when FAD Market returns to Boerum Hill. It’s the second of three summertime Makers Markets taking place at the Invisible Dog Art Center (with the third and final residency coming July 28-29). Over 50 craftspeople and vendors will come together to sell everything from soaps and lotions to original jewelry and home decor. There are also toys and treats for the whole family, including pets. July 14-15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., The Invisible Dog Art Center, 51 Bergen St., Brooklyn, free, fadmarket.co

Vive la France!

Celebrate Bastille Day in style with the French Institute-Alliance Francaise this Sunday. Their annual Bastille Day Block Party begins with a live screening of the World Cup showdown, followed by Champagne and live jazz music. Later, there’s a French market and live theatrical performances, the chance to win a trip to Paris, and tastings from the South of France. July 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., E. 50th Street btwn Lexington and Fifth Ave., free-$14, bastilledayny.org