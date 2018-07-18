Best Things to Do in New York City This Weekend, July 19-22

A beerfest at Citi Field, a '90s dance party in Brooklyn, a free picnic in Madison Square Park and more of the best things to do in New York City this weekend.

Watch humanity fall and fascists rise (on stage)

Whether you’re a fan of The Americans or Handmaid’s Tale, you can’t deny our current craving for evocative and dark political dramas. That’s why it’s no surprise that twisted artistic visionary Ivo van Hove has taken on a cinematic/theatrical remake of Luchino Visconti’s The Damned, about the collapse of a steel dynasty amid the rise of the Nazis and the personal dramas of political and economic power, in collaboration with Paris’ Comedie-Francaise. Through July 28, Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Ave., $35-$175, armoryonpark.org

Snap some Instas while getting healthy

Want to get a little gym time and some glamorous snaps? Coconut water brand Vita Coco is launching a one-weekend only immersive pop-up called The Pop Shop in Soho, with four colorful rooms themed to its new Sparkling flavors and a packed schedule of fitness classes, workshops, panels and more that you can RSVP for through Eventbrite. July 20-22, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 138 Wooster St. by Vita Coco. free, eventbrite.com

Party like it’s circa 2003

We all know Millennials love a good deal (primarily because we wouldn’t be able to survive otherwise). The Y2K: The Millennium Party at Brooklyn Bowl addresses that need by offering half-off lanes all night (mention Bowling Special), plus happy hour prices on drinks from 6-8 p.m. While bowling, enjoy both live music and tunes from DJ Suga Ray all paying homage to the aughts, with hits by the likes of OutKast, Fall Out Boy, Avril Lavigne, Linkin Park and Kelly Clarkson. July 19, 8:30 p.m., Brooklyn Bowl 61 Wythe St., Brooklyn, $12, brooklynbowl.com

Discover the Hemingway to live

Raise your glass to a literary icon with a birthday bash for Papa Hemingway at Freehold this Friday, when the Brooklyn bar and event space is transformed into Old Havana for a night of fun and fundraising. In addition to Cuban food, live music and booze, there will also be cigar rolling and salsa dancing to drive home the theme. Plus, you can roll up your sleeves and get Ernest about some charity casino games to benefit Southside United HDFC. RSVPs encouraged. July 20, 5 p.m., Freehold, 45 S. Third St., Brooklyn, RSVP, freeholdbrooklyn.com

Go to a T-Pain concert for a good cause

The Build A Dream program helps Brooklyn youth develop tangible talents that will help them get ahead, and you can help by attending the inaugural Brooklyn Spread, with music by T-Pain and Smoke DZA (plus more celebrity appearances) along with food from local restaurants like Sweet Chick and Holy Ground BBQ, all hosted by Hot97’s Hip Hop Mike. Proceeds will also go to the Brooklyn Youth Sports Club. July 21, 1-9 p.m., Bell House, 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, $10-$100, brooklynspread.com

Dance and learn at OZYfest

It’s not too late to take part in one of the city’s biggest and boldest summer arts festivals with OZYfest hitting Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield this weekend. The concert-conference hybrid brings together cultural icons and influencers to both perform and share ideas, with a lineup that includes Hillary Clinton, Michelle Wolf, Common, Christian Siriano and Roxane Gay. There’s also a food fair to try artisanal treats from eclectic and inventive chefs across NYC. July 21-22, Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, $79-$134, ozy.com

Let’s talk about sex (with an open bar)

Dig into today’s most pressing issues of sex, gender, pleasure and consent at Nuance, a day-long conference presented by Brooklyn’s own Dame Products (maker of the Eva vibrator). The event brings together sex educators, activists and other sex-positive people for a day of workshops on mutual pleasure in the era of enthusiastic consent. There will also be a marketplace where you can shop brands like Babeland and Haute Chocolate. Your ticket includes lunch and an open bar happy hour. July 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Second, 849 Sixth Ave., $60, math-mag.com

Have a free picnic in the park

It’s the right time of year for packing a picnic and heading to your nearest green space for an afternoon of lazing about. This Saturday, make Madison Square Park your destination and get one of the hundreds of free picnic baskets being given away by Fairway Market for its Ultimate Picnic Day. The baskets are full of healthy and refreshing goodies, as well as a blanket to enjoy them on. July 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Madison Square Park, Flatiron Plaza, Free, fairwaymarket.com

Head to an unlimited beefest

Citi Field is hosting more than baseball this weekend with its first-ever New York Beer Fest. More than 80 craft breweries will bring over 200 beers to the ballpark, plus games including a dunk tank and entertainment from a ‘90s cover band and DJ. Some of the usual Citi Field vendors will be open and selling food separately. VIPs get to start an hour earlier and access to the warning track and dugouts. July 21, 1-4 p.m., 7-10 p.m., $50-$80, mets.com/beerfest

Celebrate 40 years of summer lovin’

Grease is the word this weekend, with a special anniversary screening of the classic musical at the Metrograph. It’s hard to believe it’s been four decades since Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta stole hearts across cinemas and dominated radio’s Top 40. See it again on the big screen in 35mm, followed by a discussion with special guests including movie choreographer Patricia Birch? July 21, 7 p.m., Metrograph, 7 Ludlow St., $15, metrograph.com

It’s street fair season in Park Slope

This weekend is the first of four Summer Strolls coming to Park Slope, with free events running throughout the evening on a closed-off portion of Brooklyn’s Fifth Avenue. On Saturday, that will include a Doggy Parade, a ‘70s Disco Skating Party, and an Empanada Eating Contest, as well as live music, a rock wall, yoga and other fitness sessions. Bars and restaurants along the street will also be taking part in the giant block party from Park Slope’s Business Improvement District. July 21, 5-9 p.m., Fifth Ave. btwn 12th and 18th streets, free, parkslopefifthavenuebid.com

Eat all the ice cream

Have you found the perfect summer scoop yet? You might at this Sunday’s Brooklyn Ice Cream Takedown. One ticket lets you sample all the new flavors, as well as fresh takes on classics, from the likes of Ample Hills Ice Cream, Davey’s Ice Cream, Tea-rrific Ice Cream and more. July 22, 2-4 p.m., Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn, $25, thetakedowns.com