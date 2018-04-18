The Best Things to Do in New York City This Weekend, April 19-22

Yes, everyone is staying in on Friday, but there's lots more happening this weekend from Westworld museum tours to the NYC Hot Sauce Expo.

THEATER

420: The Musical

On 4/20, what could you possibly want to do more than light up (with joy) and watch a hilarious comedy show in which writer John Kehoe and his co-stars get high (on endorphins) and perform a play about a stoner named Jerry who travels to the Land of 420 to learn some real life lessons — set to music, of course! Free munchies will be provided, of course. April 20, 8 p.m., Unruly Collective, 200 Cooper St., Brooklyn, $10-$15, 420themusical.com

COMEDY

Helltrap Nightmare

For a totally different way to celebrate 420, catch Chicago-famous comedy troupe Helltrap Nightmare, whose name helpfully tells you everything you need to know. Pushing the limits of what a person would ever want to see onstage, the underground “freak show” brings together experimental comedy, noise music and performance art in a new kind of horror show. April 20, 7 p.m., Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, $10, babysallright.com

DRINKS

NYC Craft Beer Festival

Over 150 beers, ciders, means and more gather for your sampling pleasure at the NYC Craft Beer Festival. There’s also an upgraded ticket for a new experience called The Loft, a lounge with a Bloody Mary bar, live music, craft cocktails and a cash oyster bar. April 20-21, Multiple times, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., $55-$85, nyccraftbeerfest.com

CONVENTION

Hot Sauce Expo

Beyonce carries hot sauce in her purse and so should you. Find your new fave at the NYC Hot Sauce Expo, where you can sample top brands from across the U.S. plus spicy cocktails, the Guiness Book of Records Reaper Eating Contest and the Chihuahua Beauty Contest. Upgrade to add the Texas BBQ Platter or go full VIP. April 21-22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Brooklyn, $10-$100, nychotsauceexpo.com

DANCE

Dancing the Gods

Indian dance is highlighted in two nights of exhilarating, evening-length showcases with live music during the annual Dancing the Gods event at Symphony Space. First is Amrita Lahiri, a star of Kuchipidi dance in South India. Sunday is the Dancing Monks of Assam and the Sattriya Dance Company, with traditional worship dances from northeast India. Both offer a pre-show intro to the significance of the dance, followed by a post-show Chat & Chai with the artists. April 21-22, 8 & 7 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, $35-$40, worldmusicinstitute.org

MUSIC

FluxBuddha

Buddhism’s meditative nature is brought to life in a concert that showcases where ideologies of impermanence — which coincide with the Rubin Museum’s 2018 theme The Future Is Fluid — intersect with the Fluxus art movement of the 1960s-’70s, which explored the flexible concept of time. The FluxBuddha concert invites listeners to “open their minds gently” and “avoid familiar thought patterns.” Time to get trippy. April 21, 6-8 p.m., Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th St., $30, rubinmuseum.org

BASEBALL

MLB Foodfest

Some of the weirdest food comes out of ballparks, and Major League Baseball is bringing some of the greatest hits from all 30 of its venues nationwide to the first-ever MLB Foodfest. Try hometown classics like the Red Sox's New England Lobster Rolls, fan favorites like whatever the Kurd-Marczuk is at the Cincinnati Reds' Great American Ball Park, or real curveballs like the Toasted Grasshoppers from the Mariners' Safeco Field, plus fun stuff like a Popcorn Pit and a Hot Dog Pit. April 21-22, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 415 Fifth Ave., $25-$40, mlb.com

DRINKS

Bronx Brewery Opening Day

Last weekend was a tease, promising sundresses and sandals on the horizon. But after the official Opening Day party at Bronx Brewery this Saturday, we’re definitely not turning back. The annual event marks the start of outdoor drinking season, with a party appropriately held at The Backyard. Four DJs will spin day into night, and there will also be two food trucks to keep you steady enough to dance to the beat while sampling your favorite seasonal brews. April 21, 3-11 p.m., The Backyard at Bronx Brewery, 856 E. 136th St., Bronx, $10-$15, thebronxbrewery.com

PHILOSOPHY

Is Westworld Our Future?

How close are we to robots that can think for themselves? The Rubin Museum’s new fellow David Eagleman also serves as the scientific advisor on the HBO series Westworld, and he’ll be joined by machine learning specialist Pedro Domingos to discuss the practical and philosophical implications of artificial intelligence. The museum is also conducting hour-long special Westworld-themed tours called Journey to the Center of the Maze on Friday and Sunday that will “leave you questioning how much you really understand about your own mind.” April 22, 1:30-3 p.m., Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th St., $35 with a mimosa, $25 without, rubinmuseum.org

ARTS

Boys in the Trees

Cabaret sensation Justin Vivian Bond is known for covering music by women, but got sick of singing songs that moon over boys loved and lost. So instead of singing songs by the people he wants to be, the award-winning trans-genre artist has dedicated his latest show at Joe’s Pub to songs by the boys he wants to screw. “All the Young Dudes: A Rite of Spring” ranges from hard rock to boy band pop. The show, “Boys in the Trees,” continues with three dates in May. April 22 & 24, 9:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 465 Lafayette Ave., $35, joespub.com

IMMERSIVE IMPROV

Overheard at Joe’s

Not every night at the local pub lives up to your expectations; often, no matter how many dollars or pints you throw down, it’s no Cheers. But Overheard at Joe’s takes your standard night out at the bar and ensures a memorable evening. Each show is different: The bartender strikes up a lively, topical conversation with guests, and improv actors in the crowd help move it along. There’s always an in-house musician, starting with Michelle Shocked, April 22-May 1. Starting April 22, McHale’s Bar & Grill, 251 W. 51st St., $44, overheardatjoes.com

TV

Scandal Finale Viewing Party

Olivia Pope has come far since crashing onto our screens with her white hat and bleeding heart. She went from a shadow behind the scenes to the woman everyone knows is running the show. But it came at a cost. After 7 seasons, we’ll see if our heroine came through with her heart or hat intact. Join the Scandal finale viewing party at Hudson Hotel, enjoying red wine and complimentary popcorn in the lounge before the official viewing in the adjoining Umami Burger. April 22, 10 p.m., Umami Burger, 358 W. 58th St., free, umamiburger.com