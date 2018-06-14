The proudest and loudest things to do during Pride Week 2018

For 10 days every June, New York gets just a little more fabulous. Pride Week 2018 glitters up June 14-24, and we've got your guide to the best events.

A giant rainbow is your backdrop to a night of dancing with rocker Nick Cave and other fabulous guests at the Park Avenue Armory.

Immerse yourself in glitter and mystique

Synth-pop queen Ariana and the Rose brings together some of her most creative friends for the Pride edition of Light + Space, her immersive galactic dance party at House of Yes, with music by Bright Light Bright Light, Lauren Flax and Seth Kirby, special performances, a glitter makeup bar, interactive characters and more otherworldly fun. June 14, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn, $15-$20

Party with Nick Cave

Rocker Nick Cave just took over the Park Avenue Armory with an art show all about celebrating life through dancing. Join him and other special guests at the Freedom Ball to initiate the exhibit on Thursday night — your most outrageous ensemble is required for a “high-octane evening of fashion, dance, and house music.” June 14, 7 p.m., 643 Park Ave., $25

Rewind time to the Pyramid Club

Three decades ago, there was no cooler scene than the gay dance parties at the East Village’s Pyramid Club. Mixed movement art troupe Theatre C (that’s anything from hip-hop to musicals and puppetry) is resurrecting those fetes with 1983, the first in its new series of retro-themed dance parties. Expect mesmerizing visuals, live DJs and queered recreations of ‘80s music videos. June 15, The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46th Avenue, Long Island City, doors at 9:30 p.m., $10-$75, theatrec.org

Go to a queer-friendly barbecue

The Taproom at 642 Rogers Ave. is throwing an LGBTQIA-friendly cookout in its backyard, with a wide selection of beers and DJ Andro spinning Top 40 all day. Your ticket includes a plate of food (vegetarian options available) and one beer or cider. June 16, 4 p.m.-midnight, $15

Broadway Sings for Pride

More than 30 of Broadway’s biggest stars sing from their hearts at Broadway Sings for Pride to benefit the Tyler Clementi Foundation. Special this year is a reunion performance by the cast of “Hair!”, one of the cornerstones of any queer kid’s adolescence. June 18, 7:30 p.m., The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St., $30-$100

Meet the world’s next drag stars

Since opening in 1993, Lucky Cheng’s has supported the city’s queer and trans artists. The restaurant-style venue has sent three contestants to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and claims Laverne Cox as an alumna. On Monday nights, see the next stars of the drag scene during the club’s residency at Asian hotspot Megu with a three-course meal and drag cabaret. June 18, first seating at 7:30 p.m., 355 W. 16th S., reservations required, $65, meguworldwide.com

Have your Proudest Day Ever

Spend all day lounging at the sexy new Moxy Times Square hotel with a full schedule of activities during its Proudest Day Ever celebration. Start your day with a walking tour of the West Village with the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project, seek out the pop-up performances by the evocative Madboots Dance and wear your most glittering ensemble for a special Pride-themed edition of Bar Moxy’s Hey Moxy! party from 6 p.m. to midnight, hosted by Ty Sunderland and Drag Queen of the Year Ruby Fox. June 20, 485 Seventh Ave.

Lace up your roller skates

Be part of the only drag show on skates at the Big Gay Roller Skate. Prospect Park’s Lefrak Center comes to rainbow-colored life with a live DJ and a cash bar; your ticket includes a skate rental, and you best disco-themed outfit (retro, modern or future) is kindly requested. June 20, 6-10 p.m., $20, 171 East Dr., eventbrite.com

A night of all LGBTQ comics

Upright Citizens Brigade is bringing together the city’s funniest LGBTQIA comedians for a free Best of Queerball show. Expect no feather to go unruffled, no modesty to be preserved and no wig untouched. June 22, 9 p.m., UCB Theatre East Village, 153 E. Third St.

Drag Queen Story Hour for grown-ups

The important program that brings drag queens to libraries for storytime is a vital way for kids to meet people who are totally different from them in a totally normal setting. But drag queens can also do way more with children’s books in a grown-up setting. The Hudson Bar is hosting two nights of adults-only drag queen storytimes with Marti Cummings and Markus Kelle reading classic bedtime tales, plus singing and standup, while you sip on one of many rainbow cocktails. June 22 & 23, 9 p.m., 358 W. 58th St., free

Friday night is for dancing

The Friday before the parade is your time to dance. For the ladies, there’s Teaze Her on the roof of The D.L, while gentlemen are welcome at Masterbeat’s annual themed party (this year, it’s a construction site) at Hammerstein Ballroom.

The queerest art party in Brooklyn

BAM’s Everybooty is always a must-do event for queer art-lovers, taking over four floors of the Brooklyn venue with six hours of “more-is-more” partying that merges the art and nightlife worlds. From basement to rooftop, enjoy performances, DJs, installations, readings and booze. June 23, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., BAM Fisher, $30

And of course, the parade

You’ve been preparing all year, and Sunday, June 24 is when it all pays off at what’s expected to be a record-setting Pride Parade through Manhattan. The route is new so check out our online guide and more coverage of what to do before and after the parade.