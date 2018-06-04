The best and wildest Negroni Week specials in New York

It’s the first full week in June, which means it’s time to raise a negroni for a good cause.

Normally a humble aperitif cocktail of equal parts Campari — the bitter, boozier predecessor of new summer darling Aperol — vermouth and gin garnished with an orange peel, Negroni Week (June 4-10) celebrates this European tradition by turning it up a notch and adding a charitable twist. Bartenders and, recently, chefs create their own takes on the Italian cocktail and designate an organization to receive a portion of the proceeds; over $1.4 million has been raised in the event’s six years.

Last year’s unicorn food trend meant things got pretty wild with specials like The Horny Ram’s My Little Pony-inspired negroni waffle. So whether you already love aperitifs or just want to try something fun, nearly 200 bars and restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn are taking part — here are our picks for your best and wildest Negroni Week 2018:

Boozy sundae vibes

Everything you need to know about Tipsy Scoop is right in the name. Bring some friends to their Barlour ice cream shop for the Negroni Pony Sundae, made with orange sorbet infused with Campari, vermouth and gin, topped with rainbow sprinkles and served with a giant Pinkie Pie sugar cookie in a Funfetti cone bowl. Each sundae sold is $1 donated to the James Beard Foundation. 217 E. 26th St., tipsyscoop.com

Cocktail in a ball

Don’t challenge the Arancini Bros to turn something into one of their fried Italian risotto balls if you don’t mean it. Their Negroni Arancini is filled with negroni-infused risotto and stuffed with mortadella, pistachio and fontina cheese, benefitting No Kid Hungry. Various locations, arancinibros.com

Make time for a tropical nightcap

From a Hawaiian garden in the Bronx to a soon-to-be legendary tiki bar in Midtown, New York is feeling pretty tropical. At chic Lower East Side speakeasy Nitecap, relax with a Paradise Negroni, which swaps gin for overproof white rum by Wray & Nephew and pineapple-infused Appleton Reserve. Sales benefit the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. 120 Rivington St., nitecapnyc.com

Save room for dessert

Besides the return of their hit Negroni Pop Tarts, the ladies who take dessert as seriously as their cocktails at Butter & Scotch are adding a Negroni Pie (Negroni custard, butter crust, whipped cream & orange zest) and Negroni Jell-Ohh shots served in an orange wedge to the menu this week. Three ways to benefit Lambda Legal! 818 Franklin Ave., Brookly, butterandscotch.com

Where negronis are the specialty

Dante is a stylish bar is zero pretense, all mindful craft when it comes to cocktails. But the negroni is a passion project — their idea of serving it on tap is a Negroni Fountain, in addition to a Signature Negroni menu of 10 varieties, all priced at $10. This week they’re donating a portion to God’s Love We Deliver, so get yourself a Chocolate Negroni with three chocolate flavors if you've got a sweet tooth, or the Negroni Frappe made with the bar’s famous fluffy orange juice. 79-81 Macdougal St., dante-nyc.com

A lux cocktail with a hefty donation

Midtown’s upscale jazz lounge Fine & Rare is breaking open a $700 bottle of Nolet’s Reserve Gin for its Luxury Negroni Sbagliato, with Campari, Champagne Armand de Brignac (aka Ace of Spades) brut rose, orange bitters and zest, with a flurry of gold flakes on top. The cocktail costs $1,250, with $1,000 going to Children of Restaurant Employees. 9 E. 37th St., fineandrare.nyc

Cocktails and paired bites

Known for its expertise in balancing assertive spirits, The Flatiron Room explores the bitter notes of Campari with its Negroni Flight ($75), a menu of bar bites paired with takes on the classic cocktail. Going from least to most bitter, there’s the Sparkling Negroni with salmon rose caviar, cucumber and ikura; Smoking Boulevardier with a turkey meatball in bourbon BBQ sauce; and a Grappa Negroni with chocolate truffle dusted with matcha. 37 W. 26th St., theflatironroom.com