‘Beyond the Streets,’ the world’s premier graffiti and street art exhibit, to tag Brooklyn next month

This summer, New Yorkers will get the treat of viewing “Beyond the Streets,” the world’s premier exhibition of graffiti, street art and beyond, with a showcase of work by more than 150 artists from around the world. The exhibit will make its home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for a limited time starting on June 21.

The exhibition will take over two floors of 25 Kent, a new creative office building located right along the Williamsburg waterfront. Having just wrapped up its run in Los Angeles, the exhibit will bring the spirit of street art to the city where it was born with performances, lectures and films, along with artwork hanging amidst more than 100,000 square feet of space.

The show’s run will also include a few very special exhibits including the U.S. debut of “Facing the Giant: 3 Decades of Dissent,” Shepard Fairey’s 30th anniversary of his iconic work; a special Beastie Boys installation featuring artifacts from the band’s legendary four-decade history; and much more.

The exhibit will also feature a gift shop — no word on whether that is where you will need to “exit through” — with over 150 uniquely designed items made specifically for this New York exhibition.



For more information on “Beyond the Streets,” make sure to head over to beyondthestreets.com.