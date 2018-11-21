Where to find great Black Friday deals at NYC small businesses

When you can shop local small businesses and get great Black Friday deals, everyone wins, so we rounded up some great offers at NYC businesses.

Loosie’s Kitchen

Possibly the best and definitely the tastiest Black Friday deal is at South Williamsburg’s Loosie’s Kitchen and Café, where you can snag a year’s subscription to fried chicken OR unlimited beer for $249. That’s a plate of fried chicken wings served with spicy mustard, hot sauce and fermented pickles every single day (which would add up to $7,300), or totally unlimited 1664 Blanc wheat beer anytime. The special is limited to 69 memberships each, and you’ll have to email sayhi@loosieskitchen.com and answer a questionnaire. The staff will then select those with the most creative answers to live the best year of their foodie lives.

DanceBody

Katia Pryce started DanceBody as a roving tribe of dance cardio-meets-toning classes and turned it into a mini-empire with two studios in the city, plus the Hamptons and Miami. See what the hype is about on Black Friday, when you can get a private session for $99, or get three classes plus a Dancer Sweater for $145, or three months of streaming classes and the sweater for $90. dancebody.com

Vibrate Higher

Founded by a first-generation Haitian-American woman who grew up in New York and spent summers in Haiti, Vibrate Higher sells empowering apparel from tees to trucker hats with mottos ready to get you in the right mindset to tackle the world. With each item purchased, the company donates a solar-powered lamp to a family in Haiti. On Black Friday from 6 p.m. until midnight, get 30% off sitewide, plus freebies when you spend $75 or more with code VIBE30. vibratehigher.com

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

Spending a few hours out on the water is not just a great way for you to get a break from the city — it’s a genuinely great chance to appreciate it from a new point of view. From Black Friday through Tuesday, Nov. 27, get 50% off select Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises trips including the Liberty, Harbor Lights and Best of New York, or 50% off New York Water Taxi’s All Day Access Pass for adult and kids using code CYBER18 (limit four per customer). circleline.com

Brooklinen

How can bedsheets be better? DUMBO-based Brooklinen has made an art of better sleep, but don’t take our word for it — check out their cotton sheets and down pillows for yourself at their SoHo pop-up shop, where on Black Friday you’ll be treated to a free cereal and milk bar by Kellogg’s. Oh, and the free $50 gift card with purchases of $150 and up is pretty great too, as well as 10% off $250, 15% off $350 and 20% off $450 (deals good through Cyber Monday). Opens at 9 a.m., 119 Spring St., brooklinen.com

Fun Luge

Take your parties to the next level with a centerpiece that’s part of the action: Fun Luge. Made in Long Island City, these decorative ice sculptures are 2 feet tall and normally $220, but from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, get 20% all luges, which come in over 50 designs. Part of the proceeds also benefit the Charity: Water nonprofit. funluge.com

Canvas Home

Upgrade your dishes with sustainable products made in the U.S. from Canvas Home, which Oprah just named one of her 2018 favorite things. Check out their SoHo store at 60 Grand St. to find your favorite items — they also sell furniture and flatware — and get 25% off when you order them online from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. If you’re willing to wait a little longer, the shop is holding a sample sale from Nov. 29-Dec. 1 with discounts up to 75%. canvashomestore.com

Museum of Ice Cream

It may have been inspired by California and made a home in San Francisco, but the Museum of Ice Cream was born in New York and gets the credit for touching off the Instagram gallery craze that gets credit for getting us away from Netflix and into the real world again. They’re calling their sale Pink Friday and offering 50% off on select merchandise from super cute tote bags and keychains, apparel and plush toys. shop.museumoficecream.com