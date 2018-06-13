Everything you need to know about Brew at the Zoo 2018

Mark your calendars: Brew at the Zoo 2018 is coming to the Bronx Zoo this Friday — and if you like the animals and unlimited beer and wine, you definitely need to be there.

Brew at the Zoo 2018 kicks off at 7 p.m. and that’s when the drinks will start to flow. According to the Bronx Zoo, there will be more than 100 different types of wine and beer to sample, so if you’re looking for a new favorite beer for the summer you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

In case you have an appetite, there will be several food trucks on hand and Bronx Zoo cafes and snack carts will be open and available. According to the Bronx Zoo, food is not included in the Brew at the Zoo ticket price, so make sure you bring extra funds.

Before Brew at the Zoo 2018 gets started, grizzly bears, giraffes, sea lions and lemurs will be on exhibit from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to give you plenty of time to take in some wildlife before the unlimited beer and wine tasting gets started.

According to the Bronx Zoo, Brew at the Zoo 2018 will have fun trivia games to test your animal knowledge, a retro game room and a live band and DJs playing during the event.

To get you prepared for Brew at the Zoo 2018, here’s everything you need to know about the event before you go.

When is Brew at the Zoo 2018?

The event will take place Friday, June 15 at the Bronx Zoo from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The unlimited beer and wine sampling will begin at 7 p.m. The latest you can enter the event is 10:00 p.m. and the last call for alcohol is at 10:45.

Also important: According to the Bronx Zoo, if you leave the event for any reason, you will not be allowed back in.

Credit: Bronx Zoo

How much are tickets for Brew at the Zoo 2018?

According to the Bronx Zoo event page, there are three ticket tiers including one for people who want to have a good time but don’t plan on drinking. You can purchase tickets for Brew at the Zoo 2018 directly from the Bronx Zoo site.

General Admission

General admission for Brew at the Zoo 2018 costs $69.99 and includes a 5-ounce souvenir cup with unlimited beer samplings and access to all the entertainment.

VIP

For $109.95, you’ll get all the perks of the general admission ticket plus express check-in perks and access to an air-conditioned Dancing Crane VIP Beer Hall area with private restrooms as well as access to VIP Grizzly Corner and VIP Butterfly Court.

Designated Driver

If you don’t drink — or plan on being the designated driver — you can still enjoy Brew at the Zoo 2018. For $39.99, you can enjoy all the perks of the general admission tickets, but you won’t have access to the unlimited beer and wine drinking or complimentary items offered at the other tiers.