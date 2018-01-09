Feast on Kinky Beets Canapes at The Plaza's Broadway Tea

Afternoon tea comes with theatrical flair at The Plaza's Palm Court during NYC Broadway Week.

Are you ready to hide from the cold in a Broadway theater? There aren't many better places to be when tickets are 2-for-1 to 19 productions during Broadway Week, from Jan. 16-Feb. 4.

That should leave you with a little extra to make your entire day Broadway themed with the Plaza Hotel’s Broadway-themed high tea.

Going on only for the two weeks of the ticket promotion, the Broadway Afternoon Tea service puts a theater-inspired spin on traditional high tea treats by honoring past winners of the Tony Awards. The Plaza may not be in the Theater District, but it’s where Broadway’s stars gather for the awards show afterparty to celebrate.

Head to the tropical realm of Palm Court — what winter? — and cozy up to themed sweet and savory bites like the Kinky Beets Canape, a roast beef bahn mi that nods to Miss Saigon, a mini Sweet Victory Cherry Pie honoring the musical Waitress, and a layered French opera cake inspired by, well, do we really have to say?

And because this is an awards celebration, Broadway Afternoon Tea also includes a glass of bubbly and a chocolate replica of the Tony Award.

While the 2018 Tonys aren't until June 10, this month brings BroadwayCon back to the Javits Center for three days of everything Broadway and beyond.

Broadway Afternoon Tea is $95 per person and available daily from noon to 5 p.m. at the Palm Court, located inside the hotel at 768 Fifth Ave.