Brooklyn Bridge Park is finally getting a permanent swimming pool

Brooklyn Bridge Park's pop-up pool may be going away after Summer 2018, but it's being replaced by a permanent pool at Squibb Park.

Brooklyn Bridge Park is getting a new pool — and this time, it will be permanent.

The new pool will be built at Squibb Park, currently an unused paved area that serves as an access point to the park from Middagh Street via the famous bouncy Squibb Bridge, located between Piers 1 and 2. The project is still very much in the planning stages with an estimated opening date before Summer 2020, and estimated to cost between $10 million and $15 million.

Brooklyn Bridge Park has had a pop-up pool since 2012 at Pier 2, though at just 3.5 feet deep most of the swimming was done by kids (and limited to 45-minute sessions). The pop-up pool’s final season will be this summer, opening June 27.

“As a world-class park, we are always striving to provide the best amenities and activities for park visitors,” Brooklyn Bridge Park President Eric Landau says in a statement. “The temporary pop-up pool has been a much-loved summer attraction, and now we are thrilled to announce plans to bring a permanent pool to Brooklyn Bridge Park.”

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation, which maintains the park, will cover a third of the cost of the new pool, with the remainder is being solicited from public and private sources. A fundraising campaign is underway, with contributions already secured from Midtown Equities, the firm behind the popular new Empire Stores stretch of shops and restaurants in the park, and DUMBO Condominiums developer DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners.

The park will get input from the community during planning sessions coming in the summer and fall, when it plans to put out a call for design ideas. NYC Parks is set to be in charge of the pool’s development, operation and maintenance as well as “related amenities.” Squibb Park already has public bathrooms, and the Conservancy didn’t specify whether additional services would be included.

New York City already boasts 53 outdoor public pools, but a city of over 8 million can always use more.