Brooklyn Museum 'extends' its blockbuster David Bowie exhibit

The Brooklyn Museum has added two more days to see its most successful exhibition ever, David Bowie Is, before the show closes in July.

David Bowie continues to make history even after leaving us to continue his journey through the stars.

It’s only been about three and a half months since the massive retrospective about his 50-year career, David Bowie Is, opened at the Brooklyn Museum on March 2. Yet in that time, the exhibit has already been seen more than 180,000 visitors, making it the most popular show in the museum’s history.

To ensure everyone who wants to see the exhibit can get in — tickets regularly sell out, sometimes weeks in advance — the Brooklyn Museum just announced has added two days to the exhibition. Normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the museum will stay open on July 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Curated by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, the exhibit spans more than 500 objects from costumes and handwritten lyrics, rare videos and even wallpaper designed by Bowie. Overall, the exhibition has been touring for five years and expects to welcome its 2 millionth visitor on June 20. The lucky person will receive a goodie bag that includes a signed lithograph of Bowie’s self-portrait used as the cover of Outside, a book of the exhibition, a pair of Sennheiser headphones and a premium subscription to Spotify.

And just to underline how much this is your last chance to see David Bowie Is, Brooklyn is the final stop on the exhibition’s world tour.

David Bowie Is runs through July 15 at the Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway. Tickets are sold for specific time slots and range from $20 to $2,500.