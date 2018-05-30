Here's the schedule for Bryant Park Movie Nights 2018

Vulture is curating this year's summer movie series in Bryant Park, and the lineup is all cult classics from The Terminator to When Harry Met Sally.

Watching a movie in Bryant Park should be on everyone’s summer bucket list, and if you’ve been missing out this year’s lineup will seal the deal. Beginning June 18, movies under the stars are back on the Bryant Park lawn with a new curator, Vulture, bringing a list of cult favorites that will have ‘80s kids packed in all summer.

The free Monday night movie series starts with the John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club, and includes new favorites like Little Miss Sunshine (July 9), quotable hits like The Princess Bride (July 23) and the slightly uncomfortable public viewing experience that will be When Harry Met Sally (July 30).

The films don’t start until sunset (between 8 and 9 p.m.) but you’ll have to get there early to claim a prime spot. The lawn opens at 5 p.m., but if you’re just arriving you’re already too late: People line up to rush in and claim the best spots early in a slightly terrifying territorial frenzy.

You’re probably wondering how to pass the 3+ hours between claiming your spot and showtime. There’s pre-show entertainment including a classic cartoon before every screening beginning at 6 p.m., along with activities like guided meditation (if you can block out the ambient noise of Midtown) and live music.

While packing a picnic is always an option (no alcohol allowed), the Hester Street Fair has curated a bunch of vendors on the Fountain Terrace next to the lawn, serving food from 4:30-9:30 p.m.

A couple more rules: No dogs, chairs, tables or plastic tarps are allowed on the lawn. Films are close captioned, and while navigating the maze of blankets can be tricky, the park also boasts the city’s nicest public bathrooms on its northwest corner.

Bryant Park Movie Nights run through Aug. 20. Here’s the full schedule:

June 18: The Breakfast Club

June 25: The Philadelphia Story

July 2: A League of Their Own

July 9: Little Miss Sunshine

July 16: Fried Green Tomatoes

July 23: The Princess Bride

July 30: When Harry Met Sally

Aug. 6: The Wiz

Aug. 13: Thelma and Louise

Aug. 20: The Terminator