The famous Carnegie Deli is reopening with 99-cent sandwiches

The Midge is one of two new sandwiches created for the Carnegie Deli reopening in December.

Not everyone is happy about Amazon coming to Long Island City, but at least they’re doing one public service to New York City: reopening the Carnegie Deli.

The iconic restaurant known for the photos of celebrities and famous New Yorkers that crowded its walls and the towering pastrami sandwiches on its plates closed in 2016, though it lives on online. The Carnegie Deli reopening is courtesy of Amazon’s Prime Video original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, about a woman trying to make it on the New York comedy scene in the 1950s.

The dining room of the old Carnegie Deli in the Theater District. Yusuke Kawasaki, Flickr

The pop-up Carnegie Deli returns for a weeklong stint somewhat south of its original location in the Theater District: 201 Lafayette St. in Lower Manhattan, open Dec. 1-8 from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Reopening just as it would’ve been in the 1950s with the original owners and photographer consulted for authenticity, along with other vintage touches, the Carnegie Deli is now taking reservations at homeofthemaisel.com.

There’s also a takeout counter, if you’d like to participate in New York’s actual favorite pastime: waiting in line.

Getting famous enough comes with many perks, and the idea behind reviving the Carnegie Deli is to give Maisel her own namesake sandwich, The Midge (Carnegie pastrami, salami, coleslaw and special sauce on rye bread). She’ll have to share billing with The Susie, as well as mini knishes, pickles, and because it’s not a deli without dessert, cheesecake and black and white cookies.

And as if reviving a New York City dining icon weren’t enough, it gets better: Everything at the Carnegie Deli is priced as though it were 1958, with sandwiches just 99 cents. But the actual price is really a suggested donation, with all proceeds going to the Lower Eastside Girls Club.

Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuts on Dec. 5 on Amazon Prime Video.