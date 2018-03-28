Home
 
This swanky new Chick-fil-A in Manhattan has a rooftop deck

Eat your fried chicken sandwich with a view of the Freedom Tower at Chick-fil-A's massive new Lower Manhattan location.
By
Eva Kis
 Published : March 28, 2018 | Updated : March 28, 2018
Who wants to eat a chicken sandwich cooped up inside, when you can be sitting on a rooftop deck?

Opening March 29 at 144 Fulton St. in the Financial District, the new location is five stories tall, making it the largest of the fried chicken chain’s more than 2,200 stores.

There are two kitchens, four floors of seating including a semi-private meeting space, all topped off with the rooftop terrace. To get there, ascend a stairwell to find an open-air rooftop deck with view of One World Trade (also known as the Freedom Tower), with benches and chairs that can seat about 30.

Though this being a chain whose CEO subscribes to the "Biblical definition of the family unit" and still isn’t open on Sundays, you won’t find any booze to enjoy with that rarefied air.

It’s also always worth remembering that Chick-fil-A does not support the LGBTQ community, most egregiously by financially backing anti-gay marriage groups while that Supreme Court battle was going on. Its donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations have continued through at least 2015

Now that marriage equality is the law of the land, however, at least some customers are finding it easier to stomach the chain. As a “conflicted chicken enthusiast” told Thrillist recently, "As a gay man, it's always an internal fight” to visit Chick-fil-A. “But the chicken is so good.”

As for that rooftop — whatever non-wholesome ingredients you choose to infuse into that freshly brewed iced tea or hand-squeezed lemonade is between you and your god.

Chick-fil-A Fulton Street is located at 144 Fulton St. and open Mon-Sat from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 
