All 19 holiday bars in NYC to make you Christmas spirits (bright)

From an all-white lounge to rooftop igloos and a Willy Wonka-themed cocktail lounge, New York City's Christmas bars will make your spirits bright.

It's December, and if you're not here to party then get out of the way of people rocking out to Christmas carols in ugly sweaters. Take your holiday cheer to one of New York City's many, many Christmas-themed bars.

Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack

Before Santa pulls his epic all-nighter, he needs some me time on a beach. Your island paradise awaits at Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack, a “boisterous and frivolous” urban beach complete with palm trees wrapped in twinkle lights and Polynesian cocktails crafted by cocktail experts from Chicago (who know how to warm you up) and New Orleans (who know how to keep a party going). Mele Kalikimaka! Through Dec. 24, Boilermaker, 13 First Ave., East Village

Holiday Garden

No need to head indoors for the season — Midnights in Williamsburg has tented its patio and strung up the twinkle lights, decked its Christmas tree and turned up its holiday tunes. Another bonus: Pumpkin Spice Lattes never go out of season here. Through March 2018, 149 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn

Winter Garden at Narcissa

Alpine yurts have taken over the courtyard at Narcissa, where a forest of fir trees has sprung up for the season. Hide from the cold inside one of the heated tents (by reservation), where you can sip hot drinks like gluhwein and Spiked Super Dark Chocolate and have a fondue party. Open weekdays 4-9 p.m., weekends noon-9 p.m., Groups of 8-10 can reserve a hut by calling 212-228-3344. Through Jan. 1, The Standard, East Village, 25 Cooper Square

Holiday Cocktail Factory

Think Willy Wonka, but with vodka drinks. LOCL Bar at the NYLO Hotel has gotten a Chocolate Factory makeover with giant lollipops, candy-cane handrails and mushroom seats upon which to sip fun cocktails that turn your mouth blue (The Violette, of course) or come inside a gumball. Next door is a Champagne Bubble Room bursting with bubble-themed decor, while the hotel’s library has been converted into a sweets shop. Through Feb. 28, 2178 Broadway, Upper West Side

A post shared by STK (@eatstk) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

The Lodge at STK

The Meatpacking District now has its own rooftop apres-ski destination in The Lodge at STK. The indoor-outdoor “urban cabin” has plenty of cozy touches like faux fur throws and candles inside, while on the patio there’s a Christmas tree and even a bed to cuddle up on. STK Downtown, 26 Little West 12th St., Meatpacking District

Sleyenda

Cobble Hill’s excellent Leyenda is tipping its Santa hat to Latin ladies who sleigh (get it?) by transforming into Sleyenda. Fusing the Day of the Dead with Christmas, the bar’s wallpaper has been replaced with wrapping paper, shelves heave with holiday kitch and the fireplace is ready for Santa to arrive. Sip on Mexican hot chocolate spiked with Mezcal, a classic coquito (Puerto Rican eggnog) and other festive drinks. Through Dec. 24, 221 Smith St., Brooklyn

Ski Chalet at Haven Rooftop

It’s snowing indoors at Ski Chalet at Haven Rooftop, where giant snowflakes hang from the ceiling of its heated main room among antler chandeliers and plenty of twinkling lights. Share a fondue alongside seasonal cocktails like the Ginger Toddy, or warm up the whole crew fast with a Shot-ski. Sanctuary Hotel, 132 W. 47th St., Times Square

Donner and Blitzen’s Reindeer Lounge

Everyone has a side hustle these days, and Santa’s reindeer are no different. Donner and Blitzen’s Reindeer Lounge is a living room-style pop-up with couches, quilts and no fewer than three fireplaces (with stockings hung by the chimney, of course). Behind the bar is Sarah Boisjoli, formerly of Estela, shaking up cocktails like Rudolph's So Bitter (Campari, vodka, raspberry cordial) to go with a menu of grilled cheese sandwiches. Through Jan. 1, 197 E. Third St., East Village

The Lodge at Gallow Green

You could hardly imagine a less likely getaway in the city than a cabin in the woods, but that’s what you’ll find on the roof of the McKittrick Hotel. The Lodge at Gallow Green has real pine trees, a working fire pit and a snug cabin with a private library room (if you can score a reservation). Share small plates and pizzas over seasonal cocktails available in samovars for groups. The McKittrick Hotel, 530 W. 27th St., Chelsea

Miracle on Ninth Street

Your every tacky Christmas fantasy comes true at Miracle on Ninth Street, with multicolor lights, candles, tinsel and garland covering every surface, and nothing but holiday tunes on the radio. Behind the bar, Nico de Soto swaps the usual menu for 12 sophisticated takes on holiday favorites (no sugar rush here) with names like Jingle Balls Nog and Muletide. Through Jan. 1, Mace, 649 E. Ninth St., East Village

Igloos at 230 Fifth

This Flatiron rooftop bar is a hotspot no matter the season. In winter, 230 Fifth’s outdoor deck becomes home to 14 bubble tents to take in the 360-degree views, including the Empire State Building. Every igloo is heated, with sofas and a whole menu of wintry cocktails ($12-$14) to keep you toasty like Kahlua hot chocolate, spiked coffees and hot cider with a kick of Fireball. Through late April, Fifth Avenue and 27th Street, Flatiron

Winter Room at The Roof

A champagne parlor in the sky awaits inside Winter Room at The Roof, a Veuve Clicquot wonderland of snow on the rooftop terrace of the Viceroy Hotel (tented and heated, of course). Inside, snowy branches bring a little of the outside in, with blankets and comfy pillows inviting visitors to lounge with a hot cocktail and a menu of fondues and a warm bubble waffle. Up on the 29th floor, you’ll have a picture-perfect view once Central Park is covered in snow. Through March 2018, 124 W. 57th St., Upper West Side

Winter White Wonderland

If Elsa from Frozen could design a rooftop bar, the enchanted ski lodge on top of the Arlo Soho Hotel would be it. Harold Moore’s Good Story bar always changes with the seasons, and for December they’ve built a ski lodge under two tents on the patio, where visitors can snuggle up under blankets. The special food and drink menu is crafted entirely in white, like a coconut cake Sno Ball and grilled cheese sandwiches, with cocktails like build-your-own eggnog and frozen white hot chocolate. Through Dec. 31, 231 Hudson St.

Baita

Eataly Flatiron's Alpine ski chalet in the sky, Baita, has Adirondack chairs, faux fur throws, string lights and "snow"-dappled everything. While the real Alps may be a continent away, you can enjoy the same trappings as the snow bunnies with hearty Northern Italian cuisine like traditional boiled polenta served family-style, raclette and a massive beef shank to share. Eataly Flatiron, 200 Fifth Ave.

The VYNL Holiday Hideaway

​Take the stairs to the basement of the East Village’s new retro bar The VNYL and find t​​he Holiday Hideaway, which has been transformed into a snowy forest on a winter night with LED stars and “snow” blanketing everything.​ The signature drink is Holiday ​M​ilk ​P​unch​, aged a year with a base of rum. Open Wed-Sat until January 2018, 100 Third Ave., East Village

Northern Territory

One of Brooklyn’s best rooftop bars also has a whole other room that makes a great indoor hideaway for winter. Northern Territory has put up tons of lights and spread blankets around its cozy cabin-like space, with cocktails like frozen eggnog and spiked hot chocolate. Wednesdays are Christmas movie nights at 8 p.m.! Open Wed-Sun, 12 Franklin St., Bushwick

Lillie’s Victorian Establishment

The Victorians may have been notorious for their starched collars and conservative ways, but that’s not at all how Lillie’s Victorian Establishment rolls. For the holidays, every marble bar, mahogany banister and historical object is covered in glittering decorations, with trains winding through a window display. 13 E. 17th St., Union Square and 249 W. 49th St., Times Square

A post shared by Cape House (@capehousenyc) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

Sugar Shack

It's time for tinsel, plenty of refined sugar and ugly sweaters. Bushwick’s outdoor clam shack Cape House transforms into a (heated) sugary wonderland for the season with the help of a heated outdoor tent, lots of ornaments and twinkle lights, ski gear and plaid blankets. Wrap your frozen fingers around hot cocktails and treats like maple syrup snow taffy. 2 Knickerbocker Ave., Brooklyn

A post shared by Rolfs German Restaurant. (@rolfsny) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Rolf's

No holiday bar list is complete without the OG of festive cheer. French-German restaurant Rolf’s feels like stepping inside a Christmas tree — the ceiling is barely visible through the garlands woven through with ribbons of giant ornaments and enough icicle lights that you’ll forget how weird it is that it’s not yet freezing outside. The menu’s old world comfort fare, like schnitzel and Burgundy-style beef stew, is the perfect meal for a winter’s night. 281 Third Ave., Gramercy