See iconic photos of David Bowie for free at Morrison Hotel Gallery

Generally, you know when to go out and when to stay in and get stuff done, yeah? Well, just in case there's any chance you make an error in judgment, here are a couple dates to put on your radar.

The massive multimedia exhibition “David Bowie Is” opens at the Brooklyn Museum on March 2, but before that, we’ve got another exhibit honoring the late musical legend: Today, the Morrison Hotel Gallery launches “Bowie,” a free month-long photography show, on view through March 23.

The SoHo gallery, which specializes in fine art music photography, debuts “Bowie,” a collection of portraits spanning the Starman's versatile career and his many personas. It includes the 1973 “Aladdin Sane,” Brian Duffy’s iconic image of the singer in lightning-bolted face paint; Barry Shultz’s “David Bowie,” depicting the singer’s Halloween Jack alter-ego, sporting burnt sienna hair and an eye-patch while touring in Holland for “Diamond Dogs”; Masayoshi Sukita’s intimate black and white shot from 1977's “Heroes”; and several backstage and behind-the-scenes shots from the artist's life on tour. Signed prints will be for sale.

Let this show prime you for the Brooklyn Museum exhibition, which will feature over 400 objects from the David Bowie archives including costumes, paraphernalia, lyric sheets, performance videos and more.

Now get to it! The church of David Bowie is such a holy place to be.

If you go: Morrison Hotel Gallery, 116 Prince St., Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-7p.m., Sun. 12-6 pm, Feb 23-March 23, free.