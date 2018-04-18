Taste the cities that inspired David Bowie at Brooklyn Museum

Take a Michelin-starred culinary tour of the cities that inspired David Bowie at the Brooklyn Museum's stylish restaurant The Norm.

David Bowie's career was shaped by four cities — take a culinary tour of them and find your own inspiration at The Norm. Credit: Brian Duffy

The Brooklyn Museum’s new exhibit David Bowie Is didn’t just impress the artist himself — it’s been a blockbuster hit, drawing in fans of the modern-day Renaissance man with its immersive galleries, interactive objects and never-before-seen photographs. The museum’s stylish restaurant The Norm has joined in with on-theme bites and drinks plus a collection of iconic Bowie images by longtime collaborator Masayoshi Sukita, and it’s adding a themed dinner series for serious foodies with a creative side.

As much as the exhibit is about celebrating Bowie’s art, the Man Who Fell to Earth would be most pleased if it inspired the next generation of creatives to make their own — which is exactly what The Norm is seeking to do by “taking” guests to the cities that shaped his life and work.

In a series of four monthly dinners beginning April 22, the restaurant will explore the four major phases of his work with menus inspired by the four cities that influenced him most: Berlin, Tokyo, Philadelphia and London.

The story will unfold over four courses created by The Norm’s Michelin-starred executive chef Saul Bolton, who’ll be on hand to guide diners through the evening by sharing his inspirations behind each dish, while the museum’s director of exhibition design Matthew Yokobosky will offer an in-depth view into the show.

The first dinner’s theme will be Berlin Street Food, taking place on Sunday, April 22 starting with a welcome cocktail and a chance to explore the exhibit.

The second dinner on May 20 will be TokyoPop!, then Philadelphia on June 10 and London on July 1. Tickets are $95 including access to David Bowie Is or $75 for dinner only. David Bowie Is will be on display through July 15.

You can also find other Bowie-adjacent eats around the city, like his favorite croque monsieur at La Contenta Oeste and cocktail menus inspired by his greatest hits at BKW in Crown Heights and The Wayfarer in Midtown West, where $2 of every drink benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital.