David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption is coming to Brooklyn Steel this May

David Lynch fans were in for a treat this summer when “Twin Peaks: The Return” — the 18-part, utterly bonkers and beautiful sort-of sequel to cult 90’s favorite “Twin Peaks” — aired on Showtime. Now, East Coast Lynchians can get another dose of the director's signature strange on May 19 and 20, when Lynch brings his Festival of Disruption to Brooklyn Steel, Rolling Stone reports.

The man himself will be in attendance for this multimedia event, which he’s hosted in L.A. for the past two years (this is its first iteration on the East Coast). The two-day festival raises money for the David Lynch Foundation, the director’s nonprofit that brings the practice of transcendental meditation to veterans suffering from PTSD, domestic violence victims and underserved youth worldwide.

The Brooklyn Steel lineup, curated by Lynch, features a screening of “Blue Velvet” followed by a Q&A with Isabella Rossellini; performances by Angel Olsen (solo), Jim James of My Morning Jacket, and Animal Collective; and art exhibits featuring works by Lynch, William Eggleston and Sandro Miller, whose “Psychogenic Fugue” presents photos of John Malkovich posing as Lynch characters, from Dale Cooper of “Twin Peaks” to the Mystery Man of “Lost Highway.”

The event also includes transcendental meditation led by David Lynch Foundation executive director Bob Roth and featuring Brian Eno’s ambient album “Reflection”; and a popup by jewelry designers and event sponsors Alex and Ani, selling Lynch’s “Meditating Eye” bracelets and charms, with 20 percent profits going to the foundation.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 8 at 10 a.m. $59.95 gets you tickets to Saturday night (performances by Animal Collective, Flying Lotus DJ set and Jon Hopkins) or Sunday night (Angel Olsen, Au Revoir Simone, Jim James and Rebekah del Rio). $225 buys you a general admission weekend pass, with access to a Q&A moderated by Lynch, evening concerts and daytime films and talks; VIP packages begin at $325, with a $1000 tier that gets you access to a private event with Lynch on May 18.