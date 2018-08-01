Deadpool does Instagram with Believe in Your Selfie Museum

The Deadpool and Friends’ Believe in Your Selfie Museum will open its Instagram-ready doors for just four days in the West Village this month.

If this isn't one of photo ops inside the Deadpool and Friends' Believe in Your Selfie Museum, then what is even the point?

An Instagram gallery isn’t the Deadpool 2 home video tie-in we expected, but it’s probably the one we deserve. After dancing with Celine Dion, Deadpool's next move is coming to New York to open The Deadpool and Friends’ Believe in Your Selfie Museum is coming to the West Village (what, SoHo was too cool?) for four days of “super duper photo ops.”

There’s no Refinery29-level overachieving mansion here with 29 rooms, but the winning combination of wholesome and perverse that is Wade Wilson will surely make for an interesting experience through the nine galleries of the pop-up, open Aug. 8-11 at Industria Studio 10 (356 W. 12th St.)

Deadpool and Friends' Believe in Your Selfie Museum is dedicated to “some of the Merc with a Mouth’s favorite things.” These include unicorns and rainbows, his short-lived but much-loved X-Force team and even a chance to see what you would look like with a pair of freakishly small toddler legs.

And because what Deadpool really loves is his giant real-life superpowered Jiminy Cricket, visitors will be able to jump into the “Colossus’ big, shiny foam pit.” If you know Deadpool, you know what that actually means.

The Deadpool and Friends’ Believe in Your Selfie Museum tickets are free; hours are from noon-8 p.m. on Aug. 8-9 and noon-9 p.m. on Aug. 10-11. Admission is very limited and you must be 18 or older; register for a timeslot on Eventbrite. There will be a standby line, too.

If you swung by Sister Margaret’s School for Wayward Girls, aka Wade Wilson’s local bar relocated to Williamsburg for the movie’s release in April, you know Fox can put on a pop-up. And whatever is inside the Deadpool and Friends’ Believe in Your Selfie Museum, at least it’ll be less earnest and rainbow-colored than this season’s already heaving crop of Dream Machine, Egg House, Rose Mansion, Color Factory, Happy-Go-Lucky and Candytopia pop-ups.

Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut, with 15 extra minutes of “brand-new action and jokes lovingly inserted throughout,” in the words of Twentieth Century Fox, is out on digital Aug. 7 and Blu-ray Aug. 21.