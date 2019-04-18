5 Great ways to celebrate Easter in NYC with your family this weekend

Easter Sunday is coming up and you may be looking for different ways to break free from your regular routine this year. Here are five great events happening around the city this weekend that will be fun for the entire family.

Fun things to do on Easter in NYC

The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

While many people tend to take the traditional and more serious route on Easter Sunday, The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival is a great way to shake things up and get outside for one of New York’s most weird and jubilant events. Starting this Sunday at 10 a.m. to 4p.m. on Fifth Avenue and marching up from 49th Street to 57th Street, the parade is dedicated to insanely tricked-out DIY “bonnets.” While there may not be any floats with pop stars lip-synching to their current hits, this parade brings out the strange ingenuity that makes this city what it is. Perhaps you could make your own unique bonnet and join in on the fun?

Easter Egg Hunt at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Sure, The Children’s Museum of Manhattan has some pretty great exhibits. But this Easter Sunday will be something truly special as CMOM will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt! Eggs will be hidden throughout the museum’s five floors and children will have to work together to help fill in a color wheel with each colorful egg they find. What’s more fun than that?

The event will run both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. and is free with museum admission.

Dog Easter egg hunt in Prospect Park this Saturday

One of the time-honored traditions of Easter Sunday is hiding a bunch of decorated Easter eggs for children of all ages — depends on how childlike at heart you are, really — to search for in hopes of cracking those shells to find whatever treats are hidden inside. But why do we get to have all of the fun when the world’s most eager scavengers, our dogs, have to sit and watch in the sidelines? One day before Easter, the monthly dog-centric subscription service BARK will be hosting a “Dog Easter Egg Hunt” in Prospect Park’s Long Meadow and Dog Beach this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. so that dogs and their owners can search for 250 different Easter eggs with different treats and toys hidden inside. Each egg will also include a coupon for a free BarkBox from the company that will include a care package with more treats and toys.

Ice-skate with the Easter Bunny

Your children will probably go wild on Sunday looking for all of the Easter eggs the mysterious Easter Bunny will be hiding for them to find, but why not take them directly to the source? Rockefeller Center will be opening its world-famous ice skating rink for families to get the chance to ice-skate with the Easter Bunny himself. Skating sessions with Mr. Bunny will be from 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Afterward, you and your family can feast on the perfect Easter Sunday brunch at either the Rock Center Cafe or The Sea Grill. Both restaurants will be offering special prix-fixe menus for both kids and adults.

Make sure to head over to therinkatrockcenter.com to buy tickets.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents “The Music of Queen for Kids”

If celebrating Easter really isn’t your family’s thing, you could take a trip to Brooklyn Bowl this Sunday to see the Rock and Roll Playhouse perform kid-friendly versions of the legendary band Queen. The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays music at a considerably quieter volume to accommodate kids of all ages and also brings storytelling and games to the material it performs. Plus, you could pop over to one of the bowling lanes once the show is over or order up some Blue Ribbon fried chicken, conveniently located in the venue, for brunch.

Head over to brooklynbowl.com for more information.