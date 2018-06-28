Everything we know so far about New York's Museum of Pizza

The weirdly sexy pop-up we're all hungry for this fall is the Museum of Pizza, which just announced it'll be opening in NoHo. Here's what we know so far.

If this is how pizza is served at the Museum of Pizza, it may need a PG-13 rating.

In a city with more pizzerias per capita than any other outside of Italy, a Museum of Pizza seems redundant. But we're getting one anyway, arriving for just two weeks this fall from Oct. 13-28 at 718 Broadway in trendy NoHo. Described as "the world’s first experiential pizza adventure," #MoPi will open the weekend after the massive — and this time totally legit — New York City Pizza Festival in the Bronx.

What's inside the Museum of Pizza?

Created by a group of vloggers called the Nameless Network, the Museum of Pizza is hyped like so: “A place to take amazing photos and absorb every wonder of our larger-than-life, immersive installations. A space to bask in multi-sensory, psychedelic pizza joy.”

So expect more Instagram-focused Museum of Ice Cream than actually educational Museum of Chocolate. How “museum” became the preferred term for these selfie-focused artsy pop-ups is a question for historians to grapple with. You’re here to take photos, not get philosophical. To that end, #MoPi will have large-scale immersive rooms, a “pizza beach” (if you’ve got any ideas of what that could be, we’d love to hear it), a cheese cave and a pizza art gallery.

Activities will include pizza meditations and film screenings — we don’t know if this almost certainly NSFW promotional video is any indication, but it’s worth experiencing:

So what will the Museum of Pizza really be? A paradise of pepperoni-print life preservers floating in a yellow ball pit, or getting spanked with a pizza slice-shaped paddle in Little Caesar's dungeon? We'll find out in October. Tickets are $35 for timed entry Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There’s also a slice of pizza included in the ticket price, though you may not get it on-site? There are still a few details being worked out. A portion of ticket sales will go to provide a meal to a family in need.

It's definitely pop-up season in New York. Brooklyn's Dream Machine just extended its whimsical tenure through July (there's also an infinity room midway through), while the Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit featuring a crystal palace straight out of Sailor Moon is open now through July 8. Coming up is a tenure by California sensation Color Factory expected to open sometime in August, while a permanent Museum of Candy by Sugar Factory is coming "soon."