Everything we know so far about New York's Museum of Pizza

In a city with more pizzerias per capita than any other outside of Italy, a Museum of Pizza seems redundant. But we're getting one anyway, arriving for just two weeks this fall from Oct. 13-28 at 718 Broadway in trendy NoHo. Described as "the world’s first experiential pizza adventure," #MoPi will open the weekend after the massive — and this time totally legit — New York City Pizza Festival in the Bronx.
What's inside the Museum of Pizza?
Created by a group of vloggers called the Nameless Network, the Museum of Pizza is hyped like so: “A place to take amazing photos and absorb every wonder of our larger-than-life, immersive installations. A space to bask in multi-sensory, psychedelic pizza joy.”
So expect more Instagram-focused Museum of Ice Cream than actually educational Museum of Chocolate. How “museum” became the preferred term for these selfie-focused artsy pop-ups is a question for historians to grapple with. You’re here to take photos, not get philosophical. To that end, #MoPi will have large-scale immersive rooms, a “pizza beach” (if you’ve got any ideas of what that could be, we’d love to hear it), a cheese cave and a pizza art gallery.
Activities will include pizza meditations and film screenings — we don’t know if this almost certainly NSFW promotional video is any indication, but it’s worth experiencing:
So what will the Museum of Pizza really be? A paradise of pepperoni-print life preservers floating in a yellow ball pit, or getting spanked with a pizza slice-shaped paddle in Little Caesar's dungeon? We'll find out in October. Tickets are $35 for timed entry Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There’s also a slice of pizza included in the ticket price, though you may not get it on-site? There are still a few details being worked out. A portion of ticket sales will go to provide a meal to a family in need.
It's definitely pop-up season in New York. Brooklyn's Dream Machine just extended its whimsical tenure through July (there's also an infinity room midway through), while the Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit featuring a crystal palace straight out of Sailor Moon is open now through July 8. Coming up is a tenure by California sensation Color Factory expected to open sometime in August, while a permanent Museum of Candy by Sugar Factory is coming "soon."