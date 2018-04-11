Everything you need to do in New York City this weekend

Drink your way through Brooklyn Brewery's Beer Mansion, meet Junot Diaz, pause to look at the art and more things to do in New York City.

CULTURE

MOFAD Reopening Weekend

Brooklyn’s Museum of Food and Drink closed for a couple months and is back to serving up culture this weekend. Their current exhibit, Chow: Making the Chinese American Restaurant, has been expanded with a new interactive system for browsing their trove of historic menus, added tons of new kitchen implements to its demonstration kitchen and added a new Highlights of the Collection station with historic items like the refrigerator that changed home cooking forever. Opens April 13, 62 Bayard St., Brooklyn, $14-$25, mofad.org

ARTS

Amaze

Fans of M.C. Escher and those popular ‘90s prints where you squint to see pictures emerge from patterns will have a blast at Amaze, the trippy new exhibit that arrived this week at the Gallery at Cadillac House. Architect Rafael de Cardenas pairs with visual artist Sahra Motalebi on the installation, which offers four maze-inspired spaces that dazzle the senses and trick your perception — all designed to make you question your relationship with the spaces you inhabit. Through June 10, The Gallery at Cadillac House, 330 Hudson St., free, visionaireworld.com

DRINKS

Beer Mansion

So. Much. Beer. Kicking off a national tour in the only place it makes sense for a party thrown by Brooklyn Brewery, the Beer Mansion makes its debut at the Weylin in Williamsburg, filling the historic waterfront venue with four parties divided by theme — The Show, The Bazaar, The Arcade, and The Speakeasy — all united in free-flowing taps of unlimited local beer, plus live music, games, tech experiences and more, with three sessions over the course of two days. April 13-14, The Weylin, 175 Broadway, Brooklyn, $55-$65, brooklynbrewerypresents.com

BOOKS

Junot Diaz: Islandborn

The Brief and Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao author author Junot Diaz appears at the United Palace of Cultural Arts this Friday for a reading of his new children’s book, Islandborn, about a young girl named Lola who can’t remember the island where she’s from but recaptures its essence through her family’s stories. Diaz, who was born in the Dominican Republic, will hold and reading and a Q-and-A session, then a signing; tickets are sold with and without a copy of the book. April 13, 4:30 p.m., United Palace, 4140 Broadway, $15-$25, unitedpalace.org

COMEDY

Louie Anderson

One of the most recognized names, faces and voices in the business, and named as a Top 100 Comedian of All Time by Comedy Central, Louie Anderson is best known for some of his iconic TV work, from Life with Louie to Family Feud. In 2018 he published a new book, Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too, but now he’s returning to his roots in stand-up with select live appearances, including this weekend’s show at The Cutting Room. April 13, 7:30 p.m., The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St., $40-$55, cuttingroomnyc.com

MUSIC

Festival of Mali

What tyrants fear most is freedom of expression, especially the power of music and art. In 2012, non-religious music was banned in Northern Mali — where it remains dangerous for Malinese artists today. The World Music Institute and Brooklyn Bowl host three nights of performances dedicated to the African artists whose music persisted despite these restriction and elevates their voices during the Festival of Mali. It kicks off Saturday with Sidi Toure, followed by the Trio da Kali and Derek Gripper on Sunday, and closes Monday night with Fatoumata Diwara. April 14-16, Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, $20-$56, brooklynbowl.com

QUIRKY

Collectors’ Night 2018

City Reliquary is where history that doesn’t fit in a conventional museum is preserved for us all to remember how strange and wonderful New York can be. Meet some of its most passionate residents and see their own collections of ephemera — Coca-Cola, frogs, antique china, World War I photo postcards and more — this Saturday at the 13th annual Collectors’ Night at the New York City Fire Museum. You’ll also hear from speakers like Brian Kelly of the NYCTA Project and retired sanitation worker Nelson Molina and his famous Treasures in the Trash collection. April 14, 6-8 p.m., 278 Spring St., $10-$13, cityreliquary.org

ARTS

Slow Art Day

You’ve got to appreciate art to find yourself spending valuable “me time” in museums — yet the truth is that the average patron spends just seconds gazing at each artwork. If you realize that can’t possibly be enough time to absorb the world’s masterpieces, you should try taking part in Slow Art Day at the Rubin Museum, with slots at 1 or 3 p.m. During your visit, you’ll practice mindfulness while examining art, sitting for awhile with each piece for a whole new perspective. April 14, 1 & 3 p.m., Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th St., free (with admission), rubinmuseum.org

COMEDY

It’s Christi, B*tch!

Looks can be deceiving — which is not only true, but sometimes funny, and basically how comedian Christi Chiello intends to pay her bills. One of those faces and voices that seems familiar from “you know, that Funny or Die episode,” the sweet-looking but foul-mouthed blonde brings her “one night stand” to Ars Nova with a show that will ensure that you never see the “Battle of the Divas” host in the same light again (but it’s OK, she likes blackouts better anyway). April 14, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., $15, arsnovanyc.com

BLOCK PARTY

Hester Street Fair

Spring only really starts when the indie vendors at Hester Street Fair return. Whether you're looking for one-of-a-kind jewelry, under-the-radar brands like Australian newcomer Rollie sneaker company or cool food, this flea-meets-food market has it all. This is also the rare street fair with musical acts — catch electro R&B outfit JIL and punk kids Pretty Sick. April 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., corner of Hester and Essex streets, free, hesterstreetfair.com

DRINKS

Brooklyn Wine Fest

Sample dozens of vinos in one room when the Brooklyn Wine Fest makes the first of its two annual appearances at the Brooklyn Expo Center. During your 3.5-hour session in the afternoon or evening, try wines ranging from your basic-seeming Barefoot to the bougie-sounding Victorianbourg, complemented by bites that will keep you from getting too tipsy to tell your syrah from your sirah. There will also be a few surprises, like sake, cider, Bombay Gin and Sixpoint. April 14, 1-4:30 p.m. & 6-9:30 p.m., Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Brooklyn, $70, winefestbrooklyn.com

GO GREEN

Earth Day New York

Celebrate Earth Day early this Sunday with hundreds of fellow supporters for free in Union Square. Dozens of exhibitors will discuss what can be done to combat today’s environmental challenges, from green cleaning to clean energy, as part of the Do Just 1 Thing campaign. There will also be expert talks, performances, recycling centers for clothes and electronics, refreshments for sale and interactive booths from Innisfree and Cardboard Technologies. April 15, Noon-7 p.m., Union Square Park, free, earthdayinitiative.org