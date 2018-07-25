Everything you need to know about Panorama Festival 2018

We have our feet firmly planted into Summer here in New York. We swim through the humid air like schools of fish to and from work everyday and try to make the most of our short weekends. Lucky for us, our city has been delivering the goods when it comes to stacked music festivals this year, and Panorama Festival 2018 is no exception. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s festival.

The crowd from last year's Panorama Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images.

When is Panorama Festival 2018?

This year’s Panorama Festival will take place this weekend starting on Friday July 27th and running through Sunday July 29th on Randall’s Island.

Panorama Festival 2018 - The Lineup

This year’s lineup may be one of the most eclectic the festival has ever had bringing together big time headliners like Janet Jackson, the Killers and The Weeknd with newer acts such as SZA, Chicano Batman and Japanese Breakfast — just to name a few. Here are the lineups for each day…

The Weeknd. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Panorama Festival 2018 - Friday Night

The Weeknd, Migos, The War on Drugs, Dua Lipa, Daniel Caesar, Father John Misty, Jhené Aiko, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sabrina Claudio, Soulection, Supa Bwe, Rich Greene, Yaeji, The Black Madonna, Mike Servito, Mall Grab, Bearcat, Turtle Bugg, Debit

Janet Jackson. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Panorama Festival 2018 - Saturday Night

Janet Jackson, SZA, Lil Wayne, PVRIS, Cloves, Gucci Mane, St. Vincent, Japanese Breakfast, Sigrid, Jay Som, Lo Moon, Kalin White, Bicep, Avalon Emerson, Floating Points, Kyle Hall, DJ Python, Riobamba, Incienso

The Killers. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Panorama Festival 2018 - Sunday Night

The Killers, The xx, David Byrne, Greta Van Fleet, Robert DeLong, Nora En Pure, Fleet Foxes, ODESZA, Mount Kimbie, Rex Orange County, Chicano Batman, Shannon and the Clams, Downtown Boys, Helena Hauff, Moodymann, Jlin, Laurel Halo, Shanti Celeste, DJ Haram, David Prince

How much are tickets to Panorama Festival 2018?

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s Panorama Festival for both single day passes as well as passes for the entire weekend. General admission for a single day will cost you $125 after fees, two day passes will be $215 total, and a full three day pass will cost $295. VIP passes will run a little extra, of course and will include prime viewing areas, access to exclusive food and bars, and air-conditioned comfort station restrooms. Anyone who has ever been to a festival before will knows how important access to quality restrooms is. A single day VIP ticket will cost $250 after fees, two day passes will cost $425 with everything included, and three ay VIP passes will cost you $555.

Click here for tickets and to see the full schedules for each day at Panorama Festival 2018.