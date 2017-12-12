NYC is getting the gift of a free bacon food truck this week

Get free holiday-themed bacon treats from a pop-up food truck in Midtown this week.

Forget the train to the North Pole — this winter, you’re taking The Bacon Express to Midtown.

Applegate, the organic meat brand, has been on a big bacon road trip along the East Coast, and on Dec. 14-15 its food truck makes the last stop at Radio City Music Hall.

Everything aboard The Bacon Express is free, with a menu of four holiday-inspired bacon specialties created by The Farm cookbook author Ian Knauer: a bacon fat-infused hot chocolate, bacon brownies, bacon chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon toasted bacon. (If you're looking to add these to your holiday table, all the recipes are available online.)

The truck will be “bacon spirits bright” in front of Radio City (1260 Sixth Ave.) from noon to 5 p.m., open to the public.

As a partner in the annual Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, concession stands inside the venue will be serving Applegate’s hot dogs. Probably best they didn’t try to put a seasonal spin on those.