Let Dunkin Donuts spoil you tomorrow with free iced coffee bottle service

They say the only certain things in life are death and taxes, but New Yorkers have a couple other things they can count on: summer is an unrelenting march through face-melting humidity and you’ll go broke on bottle service. Dunkin wants to change that, and give weary city dwellers some much-needed relief with free Dunkin Donuts coffee delivered via bottle service tomorrow in celebration of the summer solstice.

But they’re not just going to hand you some free Dunkin Donuts coffee and call it bottle service. The coffee chain might be dishing up free bottles of their iced coffee for the promotion, but you’ll get the full bottle service experience, complete with “stylish waiters serving chilled bottles in metal ice buckets.” Prepare to film for your Instagram story.

Where can I get free Dunkin Donuts coffee in NYC?

It’s worth diverting your commute slightly to hit one of the two NYC locations for Dunkin Bottle Service. All you need to do is looking for the glowing beacon in either Union Square or Bryant Park. Once you’re there, push the button and let someone bring you a perfectly chilled free iced coffee to enjoy in the park or along your route to work.

NOTE: We’re not sure exactly where in each of these parks the beacon will be located, but you should look for Dunkin’s signature colors, bright pink and orange, to guide you.

You don’t have to live in NYC to get free Dunkin Donuts coffee

You may not commute an hour to work in a sardine can of a subway car, but you work hard too. Don’t worry, stressed out coffee lover, there’s a way for you to get free Dunkin Donuts coffee through this promotion. Just head over to the Dunkin Bottle Service website, where you’ll be able to download a coupon for a free bottle of Dunkin’s iced coffee on Thursday, June 21, the day of the promotion.