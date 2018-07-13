Where to get free fries in NYC on National French Fry Day 2018

Today — Friday, July 13 — is National French Fry Day 2018, and a bunch of national chains are offering free and discounted fries all day long. A number of New York City metro area restaurants have gotten in on the action too. If you're a hungry New Yorker, map out a plan that gets you to some local spots of those national chains while also swinging you by these regional restaurants. National French Fry Day comes only once a year, so that's your excuse to make the most of it. Here's where to get free fries in NYC today.

Where to get free fries in NYC for National French Fry Day 2018

Burger Fi

This burger chain is celebrating National French Fry Day 2018 by offering one free order of regular French fries with any purchase. Sign us up!

Fry Guys

This East Village spud spot is dishing out free french fries from noon to 2pm today with no purchase necessary. It's worth heading out there just to hang out in their hip and happy decor, but it's even better when free french fries are involved.

Hero Certified Burgers

Download Hero's app and you'll get $5 off any combo meal — it might not be the same as explicitly offering free fries for National French Fry Day, but it's close enough. That's the same as scoring your fries and drink for free.

Sticky's Finger Joint

At this gourmet chicken finger joint, fries are $1 from 4 to 7pm.

Wayback Burgers

Score free bottomless fries today with the purchase of any burger or sandwich to celebrate this holiday for those greasy indulgences. Just make sure you save room for some dessert, too. Milkshakes are half price between 2 and 4pm every day.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar

At all of Zinburger's locations, customers get one free order of fries per table with any food purchase.