Halo Top brings free soft serve to NYC with a summer pop-up shop

Halo Top makes soft serve too, and New Yorkers can try it for free when America's most popular ice cream brand opens a pop-up shop in the Lower East Side.

You and the rest of America are probably already eating as much Halo Top ice cream as you should. But when their treats have only a third of the calories of regular ice cream, and soft serve is just irresistible in this weather, a free taste of its next big move is too good to pass up.

Halo Top, which opened its first scoop shop featuring soft serve in Los Angeles last winter, is bringing the trendy treat to New York — and you can try it for free.

For four days starting Thursday, May 31, the creamery is popping up at the city’s trendiest bakery Supermoon Bakehouse (120 Rivington St.) Get to the Lower East Side shop starting at 8 a.m. and be one of the first 150 people in line to get a free swirl of Halo Top’s new summery soft serve Peaches & Cream, or opt for one of its already beloved flavors: Peanut Butter and Vanilla Bean.

Your treat comes in either a cup or one of Supermoon’s cruffins (croissant-muffin, because Cronut-driven pastry chefs will be forever innovating to find the next hybrid pastry hit). And don’t sleep on this one: You’ll only have through Sunday, June 3 to get yours and brag to your friends about getting an early start on your Summer Bucket List.

Halo Top only started selling its low-cal, low-fat and high-protein pints in grocery stores in 2012, yet by last summer it was outselling Haagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry’s. The brand is famous for packing only about a third of the calories of regular ice cream (280-360 calories) into its pints, but it’s mostly not magic like substituting stevia for sugar and prebiotic fiber for fat to give it texture. The real trick is whipping tons of air into the ice cream, so while their carton is the same size as their competitors’ it weighs about 40% less.

Given how popular soft serve has gotten, it was only a matter of time before Halo Top came for that market too — and they’ve already opened a second scoop shop in L.A. this past April. Better set that alarm real early.