This pop-up cafe serves nothing but French toast sticks

French toast breaks free of breakfast at Kay's Boutique Cafe, the New York City pop-up of Bangkok's beloved restaurant.

The four flavors of French Toast at Kay's Boutique Cafe.

French toast has jumped its brunch confines and landed its own cafe.

For three months beginning this Friday, Kay’s Boutique Café will be jumping the ocean from its home in Bangkok, Thailand and landing in Nolita.

While the original serves a broad menu of breakfast favorites, chef-owner Pavitra Kobkulsuwan will be focusing on her favorite French toast sticks for the shop at 240 Mulberry St. A lifelong fan of experimenting with Western breakfast items from eggs Benedict to avocado toast, she's currently in the city studying for a graduate degree in business at Columbia University — guess that wasn't keeping her busy enough?

Why has French toast come in just one flavor all this time, you’ll find yourself asking as you struggle to choose between Kay’s four options: Hot Chocolate, Matcha, Salted Caramel and their Ultimate French Toast, which is made with bananas, almond cream and topped with bacon crumbles. Can’t fault that logic.

There will be no need to sit and order. These light-as-air French toast sticks don’t drip or melt, and come in their own individual boxes for $6.50-$7.50 per piece.

Because it’s not a café without drinks, Kay’s also has a coffee bar, plus a couple of signature drinks including The B.O.M.B. wth black truffle, Oreo, milk pudding and Belgian chocolate ($5.75). Savory hasn’t met sweet quite like this.

Kay’s will be open from March 22 through June 30, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Note that they’re getting a slightly late start on their opening day at 10:30 a.m.)