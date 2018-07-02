Not into frose? Head to the UES for a glass of frisky, the whiskey version

Your friends know basically every restaurant or bar where you can get frose, or frozen rose, in NYC — but you’re not that into wine. You love the idea of a frozen cocktail, but rose just isn’t for you. The Infirmary, a Cajun restaurant and bar on the Upper East Side, must have had you in mind because they just announced a new addition to their summer cocktail menu: frisky, the whiskey version of frose.

The Upper East Side po-boy slinger already boasts an impressive whiskey collection, with bottles from rare Bourbon and American whiskey to independent Irish distilleries and Scotches that boast plenty of peaty smoke. (Don’t worry, there are also blends for those of you who don’t like the campfire flavor.) But a tumbler of whiskey isn’t exactly a go-to refresher on a hot and humid summer day. Enter frisky, their new frozen whiskey cocktail.

What's in the frisky, or frozen whiskey cocktail?

But just like not every frose is straight-up frozen rose in a glass, frisky isn’t just a boozy slush. Yes, it’s frozen and yes, it boasts plenty of Teeling Irish Whiskey but there’s more going on here — and it makes it a great go-to to chill out on a hot summer day. You’ll also find ‘blue lemonade’ in this frozen cocktail, though we’re guessing that might just be extra booze giving it the blueberry hue.

Even better, you can bring your frose-loving friends and all have a good time at brunch. The cocktail bar and Creole restaurant made room for both boozy slushes on their cocktail menu, so you can get your whiskey fix at brunch while they start their day with rose.

Both of the frozen cocktails will set you back $14, although it looks like they fill those glasses pretty high. Plus, with two different frozen margs on the menu — one made with tequila, the other with mezcal — you can safely cozy up for a long boozy brunch session with plenty of drink options that will suit every picky palate. (But if you really want to rub it in to your rose-loving friends, you can head over to The Infirmary's Instagram account to vote in their social story on whether the whiskey cocktail is better than the wine.)

The Infirmary

1720 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10128

(917) 388-2512

infirmarynyc.com