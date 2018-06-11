The best places to drink frose in NYC this summer

National Rose Day might have passed you by, but you know that you don’t need a reason to enjoy the fruity flavors of the beloved pink drink. But there’s no need to settle for the regular when you can have frozen rose, an even better way to cool off on New York’s particularly brutal humid summer days. So bookmark this list of places where you can drink frose in NYC so you always know where to go to beat the heat.

Metro teamed up with Yelp, the guru of go-to places, to share the places throughout the city that New Yorkers love for getting their frose fix. Yelp looked at their comments and ratings, so you know these venues passed the approval of some pretty harsh critics. We break down where you can enjoy some frozen rose as well as what regulars love about each spot, and how they’re making their take on frose original.

Where to drink frose, frozen rose, in New York City

Whatever you choose to call it, here's a roundup of the best places to sip 'em all summer according to Yelp. When possible we've also given you some background on what Yelp users love so much about each place, from delicious happy hour deals to some of the best views of the Empire State Building, so you can figure out which one is right for you. (Or, you know, work your way through the whole list by the end of the summer.)

Bar Primi

325 Bowery

New York, NY 10003

(212) 220-9100

You have two options for your frozen rose at this NoHo Italian spot. Bring a friend so you can try both, or come thirsty and give each of them a try. Their regular frose comes with sicilian rose, rosato vermouth and strawberry, while the frose scuro uses lambrusco along with cappelletti, blood orange and melon. Several reviewers claimed Bar Primi boasts better-than-average glasses of frozen rose, although they will set you back $14. Is it worth it? Guess you’ll have to get a glass and decide for yourself.

Sotto 13

140 W 13th Street

New York, NY 10011

(212) 647-1001

This popular brunch spot officially has frose back for the summer. (And keep an eye out, because last year they did a frozen rose promo that included serving up the slushy drink in Texas-sized boot glasses in September.) But don’t expect anything plain here. Get a fancy pizza to kick off the weekend and pair it with their Frozen Hibiscus Paloma, their frose cocktail that’s anything but ordinary.

Vandal

199 Bowery

New York, NY 10002

(212) 400-0199

Yelpers (and foodstagrammers) love the collision of street art and street food at this Lower East Side eatery, but it’s the actual food and drinks that keep them coming back for more. Even reviewers who admitted to being only passing fans of rose gulped down the frozen rose cocktail, Rio de Frose. But you might want to pace yourself: The cocktail gives rose even more punch with servings of cachaca and vodka.

Aunt Jake’s

149 Mulberry Street

New York, NY 10013

(347) 769-6873

They keep their frose simple at this red sauce joint in Little Italy. You won’t find any frills here — or other alcohols, which is why it’s under “Low ABV Cocktails” on their menu — but crisp rose paired with strawberry and lemon does the trick when done right. Enjoy a glass or go all in as a table on frose in a larger format, just make sure you make a reservation if you want to linger over the food and drinks on their patio.

Cote

16 W 22nd Street

New York, NY 10010

(212) 401-7986

It’s worth braving the flamboyant flamingo straw that comes with your drink, say Yelpers. They give the frozen rose at this Koreatown BBQ spot high marks for being both strong and well-balanced (or not overly sweet). You’ll find the frozen rose swirled together with an apertivo blend, pineapple liqueur and citrus. And with steak this good on the menu, you don’t have to worry about how strong your sips are, since you’ll be downing plenty of perfectly cooked meat.

Villa Cemita

50 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

(646) 964-4528

Give it a try and you might find this will be your go-to spot for sipping frose all summer long. The frozen rose isn’t just another cocktail on their menu but also part of their happy hour deals. In fact, you’ll get a frose (or sangria or marg) BOGO during those essential post-work drinking hours. The drink is even part of their Bottomless Lunch special that runs from Tuesday through Friday, during which $20 gets you bottomless frose (or another drink) for 1.5 hours. Can’t get your fill of the frozen wine slushie? This place is for you.

The Heights at Arlo Hotel

11 E 31st Street

New York, NY 10016

(212) 951-1141

Hard day? Looking for somewhere that doesn’t hold back on the booze in your cocktail? Look no further than The Heights at Arlo Hotel, where you can enjoy sprawling views of NoMad plus stuff drinks as you unwind. Rose and vodka mingle in the frozen cocktail at this rooftop bar, so maybe check out the glass floor before you tip back your drinks. Reviewers on Yelp suggest you get the rose over the other cocktails -- and get there early if you want to find seating with a view.

Eataly

200 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10010

(212) 229-2560

You’re there for artisan cheese and charcuterie, when you’re craving fresh pasta and when you need a quick caffeine pick-me-up, but have you hit the bar? Head all the way up to the top of their Flatiron location and get yourself a table at the "greenhouse" pop-up on the roof, SERRA by Birreria. That’s where you’ll find not only frose by the glass but also frozen rose popsicles. Plus, fantastic views of NoMad and the park while you sip your drink in the setting sun.

Pig Beach

480 Union Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Post up with your friends at a picnic table for some serious BBQ in the summer sun. There’s frose, of course, to keep you cool while you relax, and plenty of beers to choose from for anyone in your party who’s not a wine drinker. Although there aren’t any details on their menu about it, the frose comes in generously sized cups and a slice of lemon.

CAFÉ MEDI

107 Rivington Street

New York, NY 10002

(212) 796-8040

This frozen favorite is officially back at the Lower East Side restaurant, featuring mesmerizing mosaics along the walls. There aren’t many frills that come with these glasses of goodness, but all you really need is the rose and a couple of berries. That’s exactly what you’ll get here, and it’s just enough to bring out the fruity flavors in your favorite summertime sip. So don’t overthink it, order a second and let the world slip by.