Bunny hop into one of these fun Easter brunches

No rabbits were harmed in the making of this roundup of fun brunches around New York City on Easter Sunday.

Covina

If you’re not down with eating rabbit on Easter (seems unlucky somehow, no?) then how about drinking a cocktail named after one? This Sunday at Tim and Nancy Cushman's impressive California-inspired Covina, order a Roger Rabbit (Smith & Cross rum, lemon, creme de cassis, sugar, nutmeg) before getting into brunch dishes like a smoked Wagyu brisket reuben, Hungarian potato fry bread with lemon creme fraiche and Italian donuts. 127 E. 27th St., covinanyc.com

Coco & Cru

Easter Bunny didn’t bring you anything? Coco & Cru did. The Aussie all-day cafe in Greenwich Village will greet you with a glass of prosecco, then end your meal with their light-as-air fudge brownie with whipped cream and berries. In between, be shocked at what comes out of their small kitchen: breakfast bowls, pancakes, omelets, sandwiches — if it’s a brunch food, they’ve got it. 643 Broadway, cocoandcru.com

Benoit

Give the kids something better than store-bought candy for Easter at Benoit. Alain Ducasse’s modern French bistro in Midtown is serving a family-friendly brunch that includes a Madeleine workshop for the kids with the restaurant’s pastry chef. Go à la carte or try the three-course Easter brunch special that includes the workshop for $55pp and dishes like smoked leg of lamb and a strawberry-rhubarb dessert with milk ice cream. 60 W. 55th St., benoitny.com

Haven Rooftop

Adults tend to left out of the Easter fun — not at Haven Rooftop. The Theater District bar, which remains covered until temperatures warm up, will have egg decorating, an egg hunt and its own Easter bonnet contest, so dress to impress. For brunch, options include the breakfast pizza (sunny-side eggs, mozzarella, tomato, bacon) and a special smoked salmon Benedict — as always, you can make it bottomless with mimosas, bloodies or sangria for $20. Sanctuary Hotel, 132 W. 47th St., havenrooftop.com

Irvington

Union Square’s casual New American restaurant Irvington is doing some egg dyeing of its own — on the plate, with a complimentary amuse bouche of Beet Angeled Eggs served with charred spring onion and pimenton. The entire brunch menu is available, including two Easter specials: Pea Greens Salad with ricotta and a rotisserie leg of lamb with roasted asparagus, new potatoes and oregano gremolata. 201 Park Ave. S., irvingtonnyc.com

Fifty

Try lamb four ways at Fifty in the West Village, where chef Luis Jaramillo will recreate the traditional Easter feast of Ecuador. The family-style lamb feast includes roasted leg, housemade sausage, curry dusted T-bone and stout-braised tomato lamb meatballs, served with a selection of sauces like chimichurri, spiced yogurt, pistachio pesto and cilantro aioli. Spring-themed sides like sweet peas in cumin, horseradish mash potatoes and cucumber mint salad round out the meal. $70pp, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 50 Commerce St., fiftyrestaurantnyc.com

Green Room 42

Groove with “undie rock” sensations The Skivvies, who’ll serenade you in their finest underthings for Easter Sunday at Green Room 42. The Theater District’s Broadway-themed concert venue serves a full Mediterranean-style menu (not to mention cocktails) while you enjoy the Sunday Undie Easter Brunch with Lauren Molina, Nick Cearley and special guests performing songs, telling stories and having the most fun you can without taking all your clothes off. $20-$40, 3 p.m., The Sunday Undie Easter Brunch 570 10th Ave., fourth floor, thegreenroom42.com

The Lambs Club

No need to go hunting for eggs at Geoffrey Zakarian’s The Lambs Club. Spend a leisurely brunch grazing on their Grand Buffet with housemade pastries, a raw bar, carving station as well as hot and cold brunch classics. At the end of the meal, each table receives a giant chocolate egg cracked tableside to reveal candies and more goodies. $85 adults, $65 kids, 132 W. 44th St., thelambsclub.com

Le Coq Rico

Egg connoisseurs should head to Le Coq Rico, where all Easter weekend they’ll be serving a Pastel Brunch with a wide range of eggs, from several species of heritage hens to duck and guinea fowl in a rainbow of colors from terracotta to vivid blue-green and dark chocolate. A la carte, 30 E. 20th St., lecoqriconyc.com

Narcbar

A roaming drag bunny will preside over the fun at The Standard, East Village’s narcbar. Try your luck at Drag Bunny Bingo Brunch, with games at noon and 3 p.m. and egg hunts in the garden at noon and 2 p.m., plus beats by DJ Vito. 25 Cooper Square, narcbar.com

Aquavit

Try Easter the Swedish way at Aquavit, where chef Emma Bengtssonof will roll out her two Michelin-starred Smörgåsbord brunch full of traditional dishes such as pyttipanna (potato hash), Jansson soup, ostkaka (custard cake) as well as favorites like rack of lamb. $105pp, noon-2:30 p.m., 65 E. 55th St., aquavit.org

The Roxy

The Roxy in Tribeca will do what it does best on Easter Sunday: live music, with jazz at Matthew Avedon from noon to 3 p.m. Their brunch menu just got a spring spruce — new seasonal items include French ham & Gruyere bread pudding, artichoke salad, whole roasted Atlantic salmon and gluten-free carrot cake. Make brunch bottomless for $20. $55 adults, $25 kids 10 and older, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 2 Ave. of the Americas, roxyhotelnyc.com