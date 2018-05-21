Own a piece of the Fyre Festival disaster at this pop-up shop

Open for one night only, Fyre Merch claims to be selling swag from the ill-fated Fyre Festival that left the rich kids of Instagram stranded in the Bahamas.

As bad as some recent festival failures have been, none compare to the Fyre Festival. The April 2017 luxury island party that promised a celebrity-studded weekend with Ja Rule and Kendall Jenner delivered the Rich Kids of Instagram to an uninhabited island in the Bahamas, much to their horror and the internet’s glee.

If this is the sort of event you’d like to commemorate, a mysterious pop-up shop that claims to have gotten hold of the swag from the ill-fated beach festival is opening tonight (May 21) only from 6-9 p.m. at 873 Broadway, sixth floor (18th Street and Broadway). You can RSVP for 10% off.

The shop was announced via email that included the line, “It’s amazing what you can find at auction these days!” Considering that Fyre Festival promoter Billy McFarland is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to wire fraud to the tune of $26 million, this is probably not the first or last of the Fyre Festival-related items to surface for sale.

There’s no merchandise list or catalog, but if you’re willing to take your chances on the authenticity of the items, some of the swag unloaded by disappointed festival-goers on eBay went for up to $300 for a sweatshirt and $71 for a wristband.

And if you’re looking to avoid a disappointing festival in the future, we’ve got some easy tips to check if that too-good-to-be-true event you see on Instagram or Eventbrite is the real deal.