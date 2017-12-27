Gallery: The Bronx Zoo's cutest baby animals of 2017

The Bronx Zoo had a banner year in 2017, with many notable births and new additions to its menagerie.

A new habitat for slender-horned gazelles was added to the Bronx Zoo’s African Plains in the summer of 2017, next to the Grevy’s zebras and Thomson’s gazelles. Credit: Meghan Maher, WCS

Gaur are the world’s largest species of wild cattle and are native to India and areas of Southeast Asia. At the Bronx Zoo, gaur can be seen grazing from the Wild Asia Monorail. Credit: Julie Larsen Maher, WCS

The Bronx Zoo is the only U.S. zoo breeding geladas, and this baby was born in August at the Baboon Reserve. Credit: Julie Larsen Maher, WCS

In Spring 2017, the Bronx Zoo added eight Indian gharials, slender-nosed crocodiles, to the river habitat in JungleWorld. This is the first time the Bronx Zoo has exhibited the species since 2000. Credit: Julie Larsen Maher, WCS

The Bronx Zoo’s Herpetology Department is breeding the critically endangered electric blue gecko in the Reptile House where adults, juveniles and even eggs can be seen. Credit: Julie Larsen Maher, WCS

The zoo welcomed an Angolan colobus monkey to its Congo Gorilla Forest exhibit in October. The small monkeys, which don’t have thumbs, are white at birth and acquire their lustrous mane of black and white fur at about three months old. Credit: Julie Larsen Maher, WCS

Bison Range is home to six bison calves born at the Bronx Zoo in April and May 2017. The calves were born to a herd of seven females and one male that arrived at the zoo in 2016 from Ft. Peck, Montana, as an historic gift from the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes. Credit: Julie Larsen Maher, WCS

This snow leopard cub was born in September and made her public debut in October. The cub is the second generation offspring of Leo – the snow leopard which became famous when he was rescued as a young orphaned cub after being found in the high mountains of northern Pakistan in 2005. Credit: Julie Larsen Maher, WCS

The Bronx Zoo couldn’t have had a bigger year than 2017.

It grew in attractions both animal and human, opening a new habitat for its slender-horned gazelle herd and the thrilling new Treetop Adventure expansion, with a zipline that takes visitors across the Bronx River and challenges them over seven ropes courses.

The zoo also grew in its number of residents this year, welcoming the first new members of its bison herd from Montana and its most high-profile new addition, a snow leopard cub. Take a look back on some of the most adorable (and important — you don’t have to be cute to be a vital part of the animal kingdom!) new arrivals in our gallery.

So what’s coming next at the Bronx Zoo? You can be the first to know on Animal Planet, which filmed a behind-the-scenes series called The Zoo that aired this past February. It was such a hit, the show is coming back for a second season early in the new year.

The Bronx Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from November through March. Adult general admission is $22.95, children (3-12) are $14.95, and seniors are $20.95.