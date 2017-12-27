Gallery: The Bronx Zoo's cutest baby animals of 2017

The Bronx Zoo couldn’t have had a bigger year than 2017.
It grew in attractions both animal and human, opening a new habitat for its slender-horned gazelle herd and the thrilling new Treetop Adventure expansion, with a zipline that takes visitors across the Bronx River and challenges them over seven ropes courses.
The zoo also grew in its number of residents this year, welcoming the first new members of its bison herd from Montana and its most high-profile new addition, a snow leopard cub. Take a look back on some of the most adorable (and important — you don’t have to be cute to be a vital part of the animal kingdom!) new arrivals in our gallery.
So what’s coming next at the Bronx Zoo? You can be the first to know on Animal Planet, which filmed a behind-the-scenes series called The Zoo that aired this past February. It was such a hit, the show is coming back for a second season early in the new year.
The Bronx Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from November through March. Adult general admission is $22.95, children (3-12) are $14.95, and seniors are $20.95.