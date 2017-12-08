A giant high-tech gingerbread house opens in Madison Square Park

It may not be edible, but this giant gingerbread house has some high-tech tricks hiding inside.

Taste of Home's giant gingerbread house is in Madison Square Park through Dec. 20.

Taste of Home's giant gingerbread house is in Madison Square Park through Dec. 20.

Taste of Home's giant gingerbread house is in Madison Square Park through Dec. 20.

Taste of Home's giant gingerbread house is in Madison Square Park through Dec. 20.

Taste of Home's giant gingerbread house is in Madison Square Park through Dec. 20.

Taste of Home's giant gingerbread house is in Madison Square Park through Dec. 20.

Taste of Home's gingerbread house is open through Dec. 20 in Madison Square Park.

New York City already has the biggest gingerbread village in the country, and now it’s got a life-size gingerbread house too.

Sitting at the north end of Madison Square Park, the giant gingerbread house is like a fairy tale come to life, complete with a picket fence and winding path leading to the front door.

Though it looks like a perfect replica of the holiday treat, with ginger “bricks” and a frosted roof, this house isn’t edible — New York has had some trouble in the past with rats and food.

Inside is a 4D story told by the Gingerbread Man, who takes visitors on a tour of his world made of cookies and candy, with immersive elements like the smell of gingerbread and the chill of a snowstorm.

The house, created by the entertaining magazine Taste of Home, is open 2-8 p.m. during the week and noon-8 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 20.