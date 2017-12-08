A giant high-tech gingerbread house opens in Madison Square Park

New York City already has the biggest gingerbread village in the country, and now it’s got a life-size gingerbread house too.
Sitting at the north end of Madison Square Park, the giant gingerbread house is like a fairy tale come to life, complete with a picket fence and winding path leading to the front door.
Though it looks like a perfect replica of the holiday treat, with ginger “bricks” and a frosted roof, this house isn’t edible — New York has had some trouble in the past with rats and food.
Inside is a 4D story told by the Gingerbread Man, who takes visitors on a tour of his world made of cookies and candy, with immersive elements like the smell of gingerbread and the chill of a snowstorm.
The house, created by the entertaining magazine Taste of Home, is open 2-8 p.m. during the week and noon-8 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 20.