Give yourself the gift of a guilt-free 2018 on Good Riddance Day

We all have a bad memory or a hundred from 2017, so let's purge the bad to make way for better on Good Riddance Day.

There’s only one good thing to say about 2017: It’s almost over.

Before we celebrate what must surely, finally, at least in some way be better days ahead on New Year’s Eve, you can shed all the emotional baggage you’ve stored up on Good Riddance Day.

Now in its 11th year, the Dec. 28 “holiday” involves purging your heart and mind of any unpleasant, embarrassing or depressing memories in a very simple way: Just write it down, take a deep breath and feel a little lighter as you watch it pass through a shredder.

It's scientifically proven that constant stress builds up in your body — and also that a little destruction goes a long way to making you feel better.

Good Riddance Day is actually the invention of the Times Square Alliance, who have once again invited the Shred-it truck for all your destructive needs from noon to 1 p.m. on Broadway plaza between 45th and 46th streets. But there's no reason you can't give yourself the gift of starting the year with no obligations and no shame anywhere.

Note that while in past years people could bring personal items to shred, the huge demand has made it necessary to limit the purge to paper. You can use one of their provided forms or bring your own documents, whether it’s a photo with your ex, rejection letter or that logic puzzle you just can’t seem to crack.

Arrive early to ensure you get your moment of zen — also, the first 50 people in line will get a $5 Starbucks gift card.

If you register ahead of time on Eventbrite, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a Google Home speaker.

Want to send some good vibes into the world for 2018 while you’re in Times Square?

Stop by the Wishing Wall, open until Dec. 29, to write a message of hope, peace, love or encouragement on a piece of the approximately one ton of confetti that will be released over the revelers in Times Square at midnight on New Year’s Eve. You can also add your message online or by using the hashtag #ConfettiWish on Twitter and Instagram by Dec. 28.