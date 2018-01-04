Where to watch the Golden Globes in NYC

On Sunday night, shovel yourself out of your Bomb Cyclone hibernation zone and head to these NYC bars hosting Golden Globes viewing parties.

Right now, deep in the throes of the Bomb Cyclone of 2018, you can’t imagine ever leaving your house again. But come Sunday night, you’ll be on day three of hibernation and getting out will be necessary to keep from turning into Jack Torrance. Plus, if you want to watch the Golden Globes and don’t have cable or a friend with cable, you’ll need to find yourself a viewing party. Here are four bars showing the 75th annual awards show this Sunday evening.

Parklife

Down in Gowanus, Littlefield’s sister bar and taco joint Parklife will show the Globes from 7 to 11 p.m. Free admission, drink specials TBA, and if you show up between 7 and 8 p.m., you can cast your ballot for the chance to win prizes. The next night, walk around the block to catch Butterboy Comedy at Littlefield.

The VNYL

The three-floor East Village vintagey club/lounge is the spot if you’re in the mood for a classy watch party — aired on a 36-foot HD screen — that will make you feel very Hollywood-in-the-70s. Fool yourself it’s tropical outside with the Banana Boat cocktail and small plate salmon crudo.

Videology

The South Williamsburg bar and film nerd hang will open up its 40-seat screening room at 7 p.m. If you don’t snag a spot, you can watch on one of their TVs in the bar area while warming up with a hot toddy and noshing on spinach and artichoke dip.

Nitehawk Cinema

Watch the awards in the Nitehawk's Low-Res Bar from 7 p.m. on while sipping cocktails like a negroni on draft or a local craft brew and snacking on truffle popcorn or paella risotto bars. Catch Golden Globe-nominated films “I, Tonya,” “The Disaster Artist” or “Lady Bird” in the theater before to make it a double feature. First come, first served.