Where to enjoy a golden latte in NYC

If you haven’t said see-ya to the matcha latte and hello to the golden latte, we’re sorry to be the ones to tell you that you’re a season behind. Goop would be so ashamed.
Joking aside, there’s good reason to get to know the golden latte, a turmeric-infused beverage. Like its matcha predecessor, this infusion skips the coffee — but it takes the wellness ante up by also forgoing the caffeine. But even coffee lovers might find something to love about this sunny sip once they know the health benefits of turmeric, its main ingredients, and get a good taste.
The golden latte has its roots in Ayurvedic medicine, and you’ll find many immunity-boosting ingredients in each cup — but you’ll just think of the combination as delicious. (A warm drink that boosts your health? Sounds perfect for the flu season we’ve been having.) That’s probably why the brightly-hued beverage has won over celebrities, nutritionists and Martha Stewart alike.
And that’s a great thing for you, because you can now get your golden latte fix on your way to work. No buying ingredients you’re only going to use once, no prepping a drink when you’re still half asleep; just order, sip and slay the day.
So where can you get a golden latte in NYC? We break it down by borough so you can live your best, most flu-free life through this seemingly endless winter.
Where to get a golden latte in Manhattan
Peet’s Coffee
The Seattle-based chain launched the sips earlier this year, and their menu now features four different beverages that use that golden child of the wellness industry, turmeric. See their golden latte and other turmeric-infused menu items here.
Peet’s Coffee
853 Broadway
(646) 759-4933
www.peets.com
Dr. Smood
Our Iced Golden Mylk Latte is the best of both worlds: the warm flavors of turmeric, black pepper essence, honey, pomegranate, cinnamon, and cardamom served with your choice of cold, non-dairy mylk. It's an immunity boost you just can't resist. #DrSmood #NeverProcessed #NeverArtificial #AlwaysOrganic #Tea #Ice #GoldenMylk
This healthy chain boasts enough wellness-boosting eats and drinks to make any green juice fan swoon, but it’s not just for the health-conscious. Step inside for a quick cup of coffee or iced golden mylk (a golden latte made with a dairy alternative) and you’ll soon fall in love with desserts like tiramisu, cinnamon rolls and sabayon so good you won’t believe they’re not bad for you.
Dr. Smood
Multiple locations
http://drsmood.com/
CHALAIT
This chic cafe might specialize in matcha, but it’s no slouch when it comes to the wellness world’s latest darling, turmeric. Plus, you can enjoy a light-done-right breakfast, you know, since you’re stopping by for a golden latte anyway. You’ll find their Golden Almond Chai at their Hudson location.
CHALAIT
299 W Houston St
(646) 922-8436
www.chalait.com
Bluestone Lane
The Aussie export knows not only their coffee beans but also how to brew a mean golden latte. And you can’t stop by one of their ever-expanding number of locations throughout the city without snagging either their avocado smash, chocolate cookie — or both.
Bluestone Lane
Multiple locations
bluestonelane.com
Banter
We don’t care if it’s the Instagram-worthy teal coffee cups that get you in the door; it’s the mouth-watering menu that will keep you coming back. And it’s ideal for getting acquainted with the golden latte as the seasons change since you can get it here hot or iced.
Banter
169 Sullivan St
banternyc.com/
Saltwater Coffee
This elegant East Village cafe might be shoe-box sized, but you’ll find plenty in it to love from the minimalist design to the drinks. And their golden latte is as good looking as it is good for you.
Saltwater Coffee
345 E 12th St
(917) 881-2245
www.saltwaternyc.com/
Cofesta
Your insides will thank after having one of our Organic Golden Latte @cofesta_nyc • • • #goldenlatte #goldenmilk #turmeric #yummy #heathlylifestyle #healthy #ginger #oatly #dairyfree #vegan #cleaneating #eeeeeats #nycfoodie #foodie #picoftheday #colourpop #coffeeschool #coffee #coffeeshop #eeeeeats #instacoffee #baristalife #coffeetiume #coffeeaddict #coffeelovers #coffeeart #barista #coffeelife #coffeecup #love
This recently-opened spot in the Flatiron district boasts plenty of room that is (as of now) an uncrowded escape from the hectic city streets. Enjoy their golden latte hot or iced with silky-smooth oat milk.
Cofesta
33 W 26th St
Three Seat Espresso & Barber
Need a sip and a shave? Head on down to this hip Alphabet City hideout that offers men’s haircuts and treatments for that beard you’ve been working on for years. Just make sure you enjoy a golden latte while you’re there for the full experience.
Three Seat Espresso & Barber
137 Avenue A
threeseatespresso.com/
Chillhouse Cafe
Before you dive into your bevvie, go ahead and book a spa treatment at this hybrid LES spot focused on healing. They offer trendy manis, massages and plenty of room to unwind in the front cafe with a matcha or turmeric latte. Feeling brave? How about a beet latte?
Chillhouse Cafe
149 Essex Street
(646) 678-3501
chillhouse.com/
The Good Sort
The lattes don’t just come in gold here. Get ready for a veritable rainbow of drinks that also pack a healthy punch. Oh, and did we mention, there’s also a rainbow drink that packs all the colors into one cup (that, let’s face it, you’re going to Instagram).
The Good Sort
5 Doyers St
thegoodsortnyc.com/
Where to get a golden latte in Brooklyn
Stonefruit Espresso + Kitchen
Golden Milk Latte: @dona_chai Turmeric Concentrate (turmeric, ginger, pink peppercorn, allspice, lemongrass, and black pepper) with your choice of organic milk, @califiafarms almond milk, or @oatly oat milk. Garnished with a fine dusting of cinnamon. Featured on www.sprudge.com ! (📷) 💛 #turmeric #goldenmilk #tumi #healthbenefits #cozy #uncaffeinated #drinkyourcolors
It’s worth the trip to Bed-Stuy for this outpost that makes breakfast shine again. Between the golden lattes, teal coffee cups and rustic feel, you’ll be feeling fine and whistling a tune by the time you tip your barista.
Stonefruit Espresso + Kitchen
1058 Bedford Ave
stonefruitespresso.com/
Milk & Honey Cafe
Come for the lattes, stay for the food. You might plan to pay for only a golden latte (pictured on the right), but once you see their food, you’ll stay for a whole meal. Trust us, you won’t regret it.
Milk & Honey Cafe
1119 Newkirk Ave
(718) 513-0441
milkandhoneycafeny.com
Little Choc Apothecary
Head over to Williamsburg to enjoy this 100% vegan créperie, wine and tea room that will be absolute heaven for turmeric fans. In addition to the golden mylk or golden latte, you’ll find smoothies and health-boosting juice shots featuring the inflammation-busting root.
Little Choc Apothecary
141 Havemeyer St
(718) 963-0420
littlechoc.nyc/
Where to get a golden latte in Queens
The Panorama of My Silence-Heart
This Jamaica, Queens vegetarian outpost knows their immunity-boosting ingredients, and you’ll find a couple lattes, including their golden milk (another name for the golden latte), will catch your eye. Make a second trip for some of the cups calling our name: the dandelion latte, masala latte or the mysterious instant happiness.
The Panorama of My Silence-Heart
84-73 Parsons Blvd
(718) 206-4960
panoramacafe.org/
Tous Les Jours
You’re going to want to bring a friend if you’re hitting up this creative chain. They not only boast a golden latte on their menu but also a pistachio latte and tiramisu latte — not to mention all the Cruffin and cake flavors you’ll be craving the second you walk through the door.
Tous Les Jours
39-02 Union St
(718) 762-6557
tljus.com/
Where to get a golden latte on Staten Island
SIPS + MAKER
Shopping, sipping and supporting local artisans all in one place. Sounds pretty good, right? This mom and pop shop describes itself as a place where “relaxing coffee bar meets design market with curated handmade products by artists + makers focusing on fair trade + ethical production.” Consider us sold; you’ll find us slurping up their turmeric tonic.
SIPS + MAKER
312 New Dorp Lane
(718) 668-9474