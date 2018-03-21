Where to enjoy a golden latte in NYC

If you haven’t said see-ya to the matcha latte and hello to the golden latte, we’re sorry to be the ones to tell you that you’re a season behind. Goop would be so ashamed.

Joking aside, there’s good reason to get to know the golden latte, a turmeric-infused beverage. Like its matcha predecessor, this infusion skips the coffee — but it takes the wellness ante up by also forgoing the caffeine. But even coffee lovers might find something to love about this sunny sip once they know the health benefits of turmeric, its main ingredients, and get a good taste.

The golden latte has its roots in Ayurvedic medicine, and you’ll find many immunity-boosting ingredients in each cup — but you’ll just think of the combination as delicious. (A warm drink that boosts your health? Sounds perfect for the flu season we’ve been having.) That’s probably why the brightly-hued beverage has won over celebrities, nutritionists and Martha Stewart alike.

And that’s a great thing for you, because you can now get your golden latte fix on your way to work. No buying ingredients you’re only going to use once, no prepping a drink when you’re still half asleep; just order, sip and slay the day.

So where can you get a golden latte in NYC? We break it down by borough so you can live your best, most flu-free life through this seemingly endless winter.

Where to get a golden latte in Manhattan

Peet’s Coffee

The Seattle-based chain launched the sips earlier this year, and their menu now features four different beverages that use that golden child of the wellness industry, turmeric. See their golden latte and other turmeric-infused menu items here.

Peet’s Coffee

853 Broadway

(646) 759-4933

www.peets.com

Dr. Smood

This healthy chain boasts enough wellness-boosting eats and drinks to make any green juice fan swoon, but it’s not just for the health-conscious. Step inside for a quick cup of coffee or iced golden mylk (a golden latte made with a dairy alternative) and you’ll soon fall in love with desserts like tiramisu, cinnamon rolls and sabayon so good you won’t believe they’re not bad for you.

Dr. Smood

Multiple locations

http://drsmood.com/

CHALAIT

This chic cafe might specialize in matcha, but it’s no slouch when it comes to the wellness world’s latest darling, turmeric. Plus, you can enjoy a light-done-right breakfast, you know, since you’re stopping by for a golden latte anyway. You’ll find their Golden Almond Chai at their Hudson location.

CHALAIT

299 W Houston St

(646) 922-8436

www.chalait.com

Bluestone Lane

The Aussie export knows not only their coffee beans but also how to brew a mean golden latte. And you can’t stop by one of their ever-expanding number of locations throughout the city without snagging either their avocado smash, chocolate cookie — or both.

Bluestone Lane

Multiple locations

bluestonelane.com

Banter

We don’t care if it’s the Instagram-worthy teal coffee cups that get you in the door; it’s the mouth-watering menu that will keep you coming back. And it’s ideal for getting acquainted with the golden latte as the seasons change since you can get it here hot or iced.

Banter

169 Sullivan St

Saltwater Coffee

This elegant East Village cafe might be shoe-box sized, but you’ll find plenty in it to love from the minimalist design to the drinks. And their golden latte is as good looking as it is good for you.

Saltwater Coffee

345 E 12th St

(917) 881-2245

www.saltwaternyc.com/

Cofesta

This recently-opened spot in the Flatiron district boasts plenty of room that is (as of now) an uncrowded escape from the hectic city streets. Enjoy their golden latte hot or iced with silky-smooth oat milk.

Cofesta

33 W 26th St

Three Seat Espresso & Barber

Need a sip and a shave? Head on down to this hip Alphabet City hideout that offers men’s haircuts and treatments for that beard you’ve been working on for years. Just make sure you enjoy a golden latte while you’re there for the full experience.

Three Seat Espresso & Barber

137 Avenue A

threeseatespresso.com/

Chillhouse Cafe

Before you dive into your bevvie, go ahead and book a spa treatment at this hybrid LES spot focused on healing. They offer trendy manis, massages and plenty of room to unwind in the front cafe with a matcha or turmeric latte. Feeling brave? How about a beet latte?

Chillhouse Cafe

149 Essex Street

(646) 678-3501

The Good Sort

The lattes don’t just come in gold here. Get ready for a veritable rainbow of drinks that also pack a healthy punch. Oh, and did we mention, there’s also a rainbow drink that packs all the colors into one cup (that, let’s face it, you’re going to Instagram).

The Good Sort

5 Doyers St

thegoodsortnyc.com/

Where to get a golden latte in Brooklyn

Stonefruit Espresso + Kitchen

It’s worth the trip to Bed-Stuy for this outpost that makes breakfast shine again. Between the golden lattes, teal coffee cups and rustic feel, you’ll be feeling fine and whistling a tune by the time you tip your barista.

Stonefruit Espresso + Kitchen

1058 Bedford Ave

Milk & Honey Cafe

Come for the lattes, stay for the food. You might plan to pay for only a golden latte (pictured on the right), but once you see their food, you’ll stay for a whole meal. Trust us, you won’t regret it.

Milk & Honey Cafe

1119 Newkirk Ave

(718) 513-0441

Little Choc Apothecary

Head over to Williamsburg to enjoy this 100% vegan créperie, wine and tea room that will be absolute heaven for turmeric fans. In addition to the golden mylk or golden latte, you’ll find smoothies and health-boosting juice shots featuring the inflammation-busting root.

Little Choc Apothecary

141 Havemeyer St

(718) 963-0420

littlechoc.nyc/

Where to get a golden latte in Queens

The Panorama of My Silence-Heart

This Jamaica, Queens vegetarian outpost knows their immunity-boosting ingredients, and you’ll find a couple lattes, including their golden milk (another name for the golden latte), will catch your eye. Make a second trip for some of the cups calling our name: the dandelion latte, masala latte or the mysterious instant happiness.

The Panorama of My Silence-Heart

84-73 Parsons Blvd

(718) 206-4960

panoramacafe.org/

Tous Les Jours

You’re going to want to bring a friend if you’re hitting up this creative chain. They not only boast a golden latte on their menu but also a pistachio latte and tiramisu latte — not to mention all the Cruffin and cake flavors you’ll be craving the second you walk through the door.

Tous Les Jours

39-02 Union St

(718) 762-6557

Where to get a golden latte on Staten Island

SIPS + MAKER

Shopping, sipping and supporting local artisans all in one place. Sounds pretty good, right? This mom and pop shop describes itself as a place where “relaxing coffee bar meets design market with curated handmade products by artists + makers focusing on fair trade + ethical production.” Consider us sold; you’ll find us slurping up their turmeric tonic.

SIPS + MAKER

312 New Dorp Lane

(718) 668-9474