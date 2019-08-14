Where to eat in Grand Central Station

We’ve all been there; you get to Grand Central two minutes after your train left and you have to wait another 40 minutes to catch the next one or maybe, there was a transit hiccup that’s causing massive delays. It's almost inevitable — as you await the arrival of the train, your stomach starts to rumble.

Restaurants in Grand Central Station are designed to cater to those waiting for their trains or rushing through to get to work in the morning. No matter how little or how much time you have, there’s a spot for you at Grand Central Station.

Although it’s not well-known for its food, it should be. Grand Central has a ton of hidden gems for the perfect quick bite. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite spots to check out.

Have some coffee at Irvington Farm New York

If you need some caffeine on your commute, we highly recommend checking out Irvington Farm’s coffee menu. Their coffees are roasted in upstate New York, so not only are you getting delicious coffee, but you’re also getting locally roasted coffee. Their menu consists of excellent single origin coffees and other caffeinated delights.

Monday- Friday 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m.- 7 p.m., Graybar Passage

Taste some donuts Doughnut Plant

Another great option in the morning, for when you need a quick bite and are craving something sweet is Doughnut Plant. Doughnut Plant has donuts of all shapes and sizes so that you can find the perfect donut for you. They have an adorable and social-media friendly mini Grand Central donut, which was inspired by the Grand Central ceiling. If mini donuts are not of interest, they’re famous for their crème brûlée donut.

Monday- Saturday, 7 a.m.- 10:30 p.m. and Sundays 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Lower level dining concourse

Savor some bread at Bien Cuit

If bread is your weakness, Bein Cuit is the perfect spot to check out. They are well-known for their famous sourdough bread, but they also make some incredible pastries that are perfect any morning commute or as a snack at any time of the day. We recommend trying their cherry pane dolce, which has cherries enrobed in brioche.

Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Grand Central Market

Try some fried chicken and whiskey at Art Bird & Whiskey Bar

Art Bird & Whiskey Bar is serving fried chicken at any hour of the day, including breakfast, they are the most well-known for their chicken sandwich, which is a favorite of many. Art Bird & Whiskey Bar is an excellent place to go if you have time or if you’re short on time. You can sit down and relax in their restaurant, but you can also grab a quick bite to go. Did we mention you can get whiskey here too?

Every day 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Lower Level Dining Concourse

Have a slice of pizza at Prova Pizzabar

What New Yorker doesn’t like pizza? Donatella Arpaia and owns this authentic Neapolitan pizza bar and it’s great if you have a little time to sit down or even if you’re looking for something to quick to nosh on. Besides pizza, they are super famous for their delicious meatballs, that come drenched in sauce and fresh cheese. If you’re interested in testing out something a bit more unique, try their chicken piccata pizza which has mozzarella, grilled lemon & garlic chicken, spinach, cherry tomato.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Lower level dining concourse

Indulge in Asian cuisine at Wok Chi

If you’re interested in Asian cuisine, Wok Chi is going to be your next favorite spot for lunch. Wok Chi offers bao sliders, breakfast options, and some classic dishes. They have a system designed so that everything is quick and easy to get. We loved their ginger sesame shrimp and their spicy chicken bao.

Every day, 10:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m., Lower Level Dining Concourse

Devour some fresh sushi by Pescatore

In Sushi mood? Well, Grand Central Market has got that too. Pescatore is a fish vendor within the marketplace, and this sushi spot allows you to taste freshly-made sushi every day. Taste their special roll, which is a spicy tuna roll with avocado with a lobster salad on top. They also serve a killer Chirashi bowl which is sashimi with rice on the bottom.

Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Grand Central Market

Taste some tartines at Tartinery

Sandwich lovers rejoice, Tartinery is French open-faced sandwich shop and restaurant, although they do have fantastic grab and go sandwiches, they also have an area where you can sit down and enjoy a meal or grab something to go. The Roast Beef tartine with pecorino, arugula, and truffle mayo was a huge standout.

Monday- Friday 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.- 9 p.m., Lower Level Dining Concourse