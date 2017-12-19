Gwen Stefani lights up the Empire State Building (in a good way)

Be careful with the Empire State Building, Gwen, we'll want it back when you're done with it.

Every city has a Christmas tree wrapped in twinkling lights, but NYC has a skyscraper lit up for the holidays.

Each year, the Empire State Building becomes a musical holiday attraction with a light show choreographed to the song of the season. For 2017, that track is the bopper "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who just this year released her first-ever holiday album.

Beginning Dec. 19 through Christmas Day, tune in to iHeartMedia’s Z100 and 106.7 Lite FM each night at 7 p.m. to watch lighting designer Marc Brickman’s feat of synchronized music-to-light display.

To get the full effect, we recommend watching the show with a cocktail in hand at SixtyFive, the rooftop bar at 30 Rock. Or if you’re out enjoying the warm weather, the light show will be best seen from the Brooklyn Bridge, Bryant Park, the Hudson River Esplanade, Madison Square Park, Tribeca Park and the Williamsburg waterfront.

Or check it out from someplace warm on the Empire State Building’s YouTube channel after its debut.