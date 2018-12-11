These interactive holiday shops make gift-giving fun again

The hottest shopping trend of 2018 is "experiential retail," with everyone from Bloomingdale's to Ample Hills turning what used to be ordinary stores into experiences. At these interactive holiday shops in NYC, you'll find more than just great gifts, from photo ops to shopping services.

Eloquii

Women of a certain size have always had it easy when it comes to trendy clothing in New York. For the 2018 holiday season, women sized 14 to 28 have a place too: online retailer Eloquii has arrived in SoHo. Every customer receives complimentary personal styling; stop by on Sundays for Beauty and Brunch with pampering and events with designers, fit technicians and more. Show off your new looks in the store’s New York Is Always a Good Idea wall or the festive Merry Everything lounge. 120 Wooster St., eloquii.com

Maisonette

Step into the hottest trends in kids — all things galactic — inside the Out of This World pop-up shop by Maisonette. The online retailer featuring stylish clothing, toys and decor for kids curated by two former Vogue editors has opened a space odyssey-themed shop sure to captivate little ones while you browse. And it’s not just cool gifts you’ll walk out with: There’s an interactive photo op and the chance to create a holiday e-card together. And on Dec. 15-16, stop by from 2-4 p.m. for The Ultimate Cookie Bar to appease little ones for enduring your holiday shopping spree. Through Dec. 24, 83 Mercer St., maisonette.com

Choose Love

Buy a gift for a person you’ll never meet at Choose Love, a first-of-its-kind shop where you “shop your heart out, leave with nothing, and feel the love.” You’ll browse real products and services, but instead of taking them home for yourself or putting them under a tree as gifts, they’re donated directly to refugees. Items include emergency blankets, bookbags, meals and mental health services, and are distributed by Help Refugees to people in need across the U.S, Europe and the Middle East. Through Dec. 24, 456 West Broadway, choose.love

Brooklinen

Give yourself the gift of better sleep — it’s probably one of your New Year’s resolutions! DUMBO-based online retailer Brooklinen has figured out a way to make bedding better, and for the holiday season you can try their cotton sheets and down pillows for yourself at their SoHo pop-up shop. When you walk in, you can take a survey to “find your comfort zone” and the right set of reasonably priced, quality sheets — then lie back and experience them before you buy. Through February, 119 Spring St., brooklinen.com

Wild One x The Farmer’s Dog

Pets and their parents can head to a pop-up holiday market for one weekend only and get everything they need to be merry. Pet essentials brand Wild One and The Farmer’s Dog are throwing a two-day pop-up market with unique gifts like floral pet portraits by East Olivia and CBD goodies from Plant People. There’s also an after-hours ugly sweater party, with appropriate attire requested for owners and pets, from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday. Dec. 15-16, noon-5 p.m., 242 Lafayette St.

Kiehl’s Gifting Workshop

Winter does a number on your skin, and the Kiehl’s Gifting Workshop has your solution. The beauty brand’s first-ever pop-up shop is like being inside a genuine workshop for your skin, with characters created by artist Andrew Bannecker, plus a snowglobe for photo ops and the chance to take a breather during your shopping spree inside the holiday break lounge. You can mix and match Kiehl’s products then personalize the gift with touches like stickers and ribbons, plus your own label. Any purchase of $75+ can be shipped within the continental U.S. for free. Through Dec. 24, 513 Broadway, stores.kiehls.com

Koio

The retailer of fine Italian leather shoes for modern life since isn’t opening a pop-up, but it’s definitely giving you good reason to shop in person. Visit any Koio location this month for a chance at a gift through their Holiday CalenDOOR advent calendar. Everyone who drops their email into a special gifting station has a chance to win Koio swag including not-yet-released items, or a little something from one of their partner brands in fashion, wellness, interior design and travel. Through Dec. 24, 199 Lafayette St., 76 N. Fourth St., 48 Eighth Ave., koio.co