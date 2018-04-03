Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

New York

An infinity room hides inside Brooklyn's Dream Machine

Go inside the Dream Machine, Brooklyn's ethereal pop-up that just might change the way the way you see the waking world.
By
Eva Kis
 Published : April 03, 2018
The infinity room hiding behind a laundromat at the Dream Machine. Credit: Eva Kis VIEW GALLERY 12 Photos
  • Ease into dreamland in a roomful of touchable clouds. Credit: Eva Kis Ease into dreamland in a roomful of touchable clouds. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    1 of 12

    Ease into dreamland in a roomful of touchable clouds. Credit: Eva Kis

  • Some dreamers see the world in black and white. Credit: Eva Kis Some dreamers see the world in black and white. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    2 of 12

    Some dreamers see the world in black and white. Credit: Eva Kis

  • Besides being way cooler than your neighborhood laundromat, this one serves cotton candy. Credit: Eva Kis Besides being way cooler than your neighborhood laundromat, this one serves cotton candy. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    3 of 12

    Besides being way cooler than your neighborhood laundromat, this one serves cotton candy. Credit: Eva Kis

  • Oh, and a portal to another dimension. Credit: Eva Kis Oh, and a portal to another dimension. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    4 of 12

    Oh, and a portal to another dimension. Credit: Eva Kis

  • As the sign commands. Credit: Eva Kis As the sign commands. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    5 of 12

    As the sign commands. Credit: Eva Kis

  • Dive in. Credit: Eva Kis Dive in. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    6 of 12

    Dive in. Credit: Eva Kis

  • That doesn't mean it didn't really happen. Credit: Eva Kis That doesn't mean it didn't really happen. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    7 of 12

    That doesn't mean it didn't really happen. Credit: Eva Kis

  • Walk walk, fashion baby. Credit: Eva Kis Walk walk, fashion baby. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    8 of 12

    Walk walk, fashion baby. Credit: Eva Kis

  • Stop and Insta the roses. Credit: Eva Kis Stop and Insta the roses. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    9 of 12

    Stop and Insta the roses. Credit: Eva Kis

  • Streamers have never been this glam. Credit: Eva Kis Streamers have never been this glam. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    10 of 12

    Streamers have never been this glam. Credit: Eva Kis

  • Share your dreams on a blackboard at the end of Dream Machine. Credit: Eva Kis Share your dreams on a blackboard at the end of Dream Machine. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    11 of 12

    Share your dreams on a blackboard at the end of Dream Machine. Credit: Eva Kis

  • The gift shop gives 100% of proceeds to the artists. Credit: Eva Kis The gift shop gives 100% of proceeds to the artists. Credit: Eva Kis
    Image Zoom
    12 of 12

    The gift shop gives 100% of proceeds to the artists. Credit: Eva Kis

The irony of an infinity room is you may spend forever in there trying to figure out how to take a decent photo.

There’s so much more to see inside the Dream Machine, a two-month pop-up coming to Williamsburg from April 5-May 31, but the Matrix-like abyss is sure to be the star attraction.

Much like the Museum of Ice Cream and other recent immersive experiences, there’s plenty of Instagram fodder inside the 10-room warehouse. But co-creators Paige Solomon and Gary Johnson hope you’ll find time to break from your Instagram agenda and do what they created the space for: exploring the possibilities of your dreams while wide awake.

Get out of your routine, say the plants painted with polka dots and stripes. Go ahead and touch the sky, whether it’s a fluffy cotton cloud or bubbles filled with fog. Consider the possibility of a world beyond the one you see, beckons the wall of washing machines that swings open to reveal that infinity room. Floating on water is for the real world — in the Dream Machine, you’re suspended in a ball pit at the bottom of a pool, watching the waves ripple above you.

It’s probably futile to suggest letting go of your Instagram agenda. But if you can manage to live life for yourself and not your followers, there are moments of genuine transcendence to be had here.

Maybe by remembering how valuable dreams can be, the City That Never Sleeps will try it sometime.

The Dream Machine will be open April 5-May 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 93 N. Ninth St. in Williamsburg. Tickets are $38 and on sale now.

 
Tags:things to do in nyc
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending