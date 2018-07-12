PHOTOS: Chandeliers and bubble pits inside Rosé Mansion

First there was a rosé cruise of the Hudson River, then a rosé-themed all-pink Pinknic on Governors Island and now rosé-flavored everything. Now, summer’s wine built a house of its own called Rosé Mansion — and it's unique among the Instagram-focused pop-ups that are everywhere now.
Created by Tyler Balliet and Morgan First, who used to put on one of New York's biggest annual wine events Wine Riot, Rosé Mansion makes learning as fabulous as the photo ops. Yes, Rosé Mansion has 14 thoughtfully decorated rooms absolutely packed with props like a chandelier you can swing on, a bathtub filled with roses, a bubble ball pit, an Ancient Rome-style lounge, and room after room of everything pink. We promise you'll be surprised at how many shades of pink there are in the world.
But also like the Museum of Ice Cream's Pint Shop, which has the requisite Instagram moments but also guided tastings and classes in their food lab, Rosé Mansion is here to help you learn about your favorite beverage, pink or otherwise. There are fun facts like wine being grown on every continent except Antarctica, how rosé is made, where "brut" Champagne got its name (spoiler: It was a dig at the English) and facts about all the different styles of wine produced all over the world.
All of which is to say, every wine lover will find something to enjoy inside Rosé Mansion. It's hard not to when every room offers a taste of a different wine, too, and even a Blending Lab where you can create your own custom rosé.
For the true wine lovers, there's also the lobby's Grand Tasting Lounge, which claims to the country's largest rosé bar with a selection of more than 100 bottles from every major wine-producing region. Your ticket even includes the first glass! Fun fact: New Yorkers drink the most rosé of any city in the world outside of France — about 20% of the country’s entire imported pink wine stock ends up being poured in the five boroughs. So sip, learn and 'gram your way through Rose Mansion while it's here.
Rose Mansion is open now through Sunday, Oct. 7 at 445 Fifth Ave. Tickets are $35 for entry before 4:30 p.m.; evening sessions (last entry is at 9 p.m.) are $45. All tickets include a souvenir pin and GoVino wine glass.