What does intimacy look like beyond sex? Find out at Skynema

Skynema: An Intimate Short Film Festival explores what intimacy looks like outside the bedroom — with the help of an open bar and games.

We’re not trying to be your high school gym teacher here, but there’s more to intimacy than sex.

After so many seasons of The Bachelor and our increasingly digital culture, there’s a lot of worry for the relationship health of millennials. Can we just be with each other, in the moment, and be satisfied?

Even Skyn Condoms thinks you could use a night off from the hot and heavy stuff, which is why they commissioned the short film festival Skynema. Filmmakers were challenged to consider what intimacy is outside of sex — which may be just what you need to get to the next level in your relationship.

The winning films contain no nudity, are all under five minutes and explore the moments that mean just as much to a relationship as having a fulfilling sex life.

They’ll be screened on Thursday, Feb. 8, at Studio 17 during a night of intimacy-themed events, all free with RSVP. To set the mood, there’ll be an open bar and hors d’oeuvres, a scavenger hunt, photo ops and, for those who don’t mind a stylish duo looking into their soul, honest appraisals of your personality based on your appearance by The Bumbys.

That said, if you end up finding yourself with some romantic energy to take home, you won’t have to stop for condoms on the way.