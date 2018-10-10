Ippudo giving away 1,000 free ramen bowls on its NYC birthday

Nobody tell Ippudo that you’re supposed to get gifts, not give them on your birthday. The Japanese ramen chain is counting its blessings and multiplying them by 100, giving away 1,000 free ramen bowls to mark its 10th anniversary.

The Fukuoka-based chain opened its first U.S. location in the East Village at 65 Fourth Ave. near Astor Place back in 2008. It now has three locations in New York City and two in California, plus four locations of its quick-service ramen spinoff Kuro Obi. But you’ll only find the free ramen at their original spot on Tuesday, Oct. 16 beginning at 11 a.m.

How to get your bowl of free ramen at Ippudo

The free ramen offer only applies to their original Ramen Zero, the first recipe created by Ippudo’s “Ramen King” Shigemi Kawahara when he founded the restaurant in 1985. To make sure they can prep and serve all 1,000 bowls, Ippudo is suspending its regular menu for the day and making only Ramen Zero. That means no other ramen, appetizers or drinks will be served that day.

The chain specializes in the rich tonkotsu (pork) style of ramen, with the Ramen Zero also featuring Ippudo’s special thin noodles and dashi, topped with scallions, kikurage mushrooms, ground white sesame and pork belly chashu. And because we know some of you get ambitious, there’s a limit of one bowl per guest, and you’ll know when the 1,000th free bowl is served because the restaurant will close — for, presumably, the real birthday party.